"Two players are set to complete their moves in Premier League today" - Fabrizio Romano provides exciting €37 million update for Newcastle United fans

Italisn journalist Fabrizio Romano has tweeted that Dutch centre-back Sven Botman is set to join Newcastle United today (June 27).

According to Romano, Botman is already in England and will undergo a medical ahead of his transfer from Ligue 1 side LOSC Lille. The 22-year-old defender is reportedly set to join Newcastle for a fee of €37 million.

Romano tweeted:

"Two players are set to complete their moves in Premier League today. Sven Botman, in England in order to undergo medicals and sign with Newcastle. Done deal, €37m fee."

The transfer specialist also had an update for West Ham United fans. The Hammers are reportedly close to agreeing a €12m transfer for Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Alphonse Areola. The French custodian will sign a five-year contract with David Moyes' side.

Romano added to his aforementioned tweet:

"Alphonse Areola signs with West Ham on a permanent move. Five year deal, €12m fee."

Areola spent the 2021-22 season on loan from PSG with West Ham. He played deputy to 29-year-old Lukasz Fabiansky in goal. Areola was mostly involved in cup action and kept five clean sheets in 10 UEFA Europa League games in West Ham's run to the semifinals. He made a total of 17 appearances, keeping eight clean sheets and conceding 15 goals.

Newcastle United have been linked with Sven Botman since January 2022

The 2022 winger window was Newcastle's first foray into the market after their big-money takeover. Botman was a rumored target for the Magpies since then.

According to a report from 90min, Newcastle United had submitted multiple bids for him back in January as well. However, they were unsuccessful in convincing Lille to part ways with the defender. Midway through the January transfer window, Lille president Oliveir Letang confirmed to RMC via 90min that Botman would still in France till the end of the season.

Botman is a product of Ajax's famed academy. He is a fantastic talent and was an integral member in Lille's 2021-22 domestic double-winning side. He has made a total of 79 appearances for the Ligue 1 side since joining them in 2020. Botman has recorded three goals and two assists so far.

