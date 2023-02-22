"It ain't working" - Pundit sends strong message to Chelsea board as they back Graham Potter

Former Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur player Jamie O'Hara has sent a strong message to the Chelsea board amid heavy criticism of Graham Potter. The pundit believes they need to give an ultimatum to the Englishman and then approach two managers.

Chelsea are on a poor run, with two wins in their last 15 matches. They have slipped to 10th in the Premier League table and are at the same distance from the top four as the relegation zone.

Speaking on talkSPORT, O'Hara claimed it was time for the Chelsea board to put their foot down and make a decision on Potter. He also urged the manager to step up and deliver, saying:

"Two things I would do, one, I'd give [Potter] an ultimatum and say 'you've got three games, sort this out'. You need to be more into it on the sidelines, I know that might not be Graham Potter but his interviews are too like 'yeah it's ok, we're doing this, we're doing that'."

He added:

"He needs more fire in his belly. Now, whether he's got that or not, I don't know – I know Stuart's got it and I know he can be calmed and relaxed, but I've had Stuart as my manager and let me tell you, he scared the life out of me when we lost. I don't know if Graham Potter scares these players, I don't know if they're scared of him. If they lose, they probably think 'oh he's not going to lose his rag'. You need a manager that players are intimidated by and work hard for."

O'Hara claims it is time for the Blues to try a different approach with Mauricio Pochettino or bring Thomas Tuchel back if Potter cannot turn things around.

"If results don't change I'd get rid of him now, before it's too late, say 'right this hasn't worked out'. You've got to sack him if it's not working, get rid of him! That's the Premier League, he'll go and get another job he's a top manager. It ain't working, get someone else in. Go and get [Mauricio Pochettino], go and get Tuchel back!"

Chelsea board continue to back Graham Potter

The Chelsea board are reluctant to sack Graham Potter and believe that the manager can turn things around at the club. The poor run has not changed their minds, and the Blues owners are ready to give the manager enough time to prove his worth.

Potter replaced Thomas Tuchel earlier this season after the German was sacked in mid-September.

