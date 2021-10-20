“Two at the top with Lukaku and Haaland?” - Thomas Tuchel makes exciting Chelsea transfer claim on ‘fantastic’ Bundesliga star 

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Chelsea are still discussing the possibility of signing Erling Haaland. The German claims he is willing to change formations and get both him and Romelu Lukaku starting upfront.

Chelsea were keen on signing Haaland in the summer as they looked to bring in a world-class striker. However, Borussia Dortmund refused to negotiate as they wanted to keep their star man for another season.

Tuchel has now confirmed Chelsea were looking to lure the Norwegian but could not get the deal done. However, he added they are not out of the race yet and are still keeping an eye on the BVB striker.

In an interview with SportBild, the former PSG manager said:

"We talked about Erling Haaland a couple of times, including during the transfer window. But then it seemed absolutely unrealistic and not at all feasible. We talk about him regularly, of course, because he's a fantastic player and clearly the defining figure at Dortmund, who is a big rival for us in the Champions League.

"You mean two at the top [with] Lukaku and Haaland? he asked. "We can talk about it (laughs)! I don't think we've been really serious about it yet, but let's see what will happen in the next few weeks."

Thomas Tuchel open to formation change at Chelsea

Chelsea have switched to a three at the back formation since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel and have changed to a back four in just a couple of games. The manager is looking to experiment with the squad soon but believes things need to be done because of the opponents and not just for the sake of it.

"We are always thinking about it but is it really a tactical thing or does it have less value that we are a difficult team to play against?" he asked. "Is this the right step to take? Of course we can but when is the moment? We can have more offensive players but this game is about balance."

Chelsea face Malmo in the Champions League today. They will look to bounce back after losing to Juventus in the second round of fixtures following their win over Zenit St Petersburg on the opening day.

