"Typical Liverpool", "This is embarrassing" - Fans brand 22-year-old a 'fraud' for his disastrous error against Wolves

Liverpool have conceded an early goal against Wolves in their final Premier League game of the season, with fans going absolutely bonkers.

The Reds entered the clash trailing leaders Manchester City by a point, knowing even a win wouldn't be enough if City win. They need the Sky Blues to slip up against Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa to have a chance of clinching their second title in the competition.

Things might not even come down to that after Jurgen Klopp's side fell behind to Wolves in their own game. Pedro Neto fired the visitors in front in just the third minute after Raul Jimenez smashed the ball across the face of goal for the Portuguese to tap home from close range.

The goal has drawn frustrating reactions from fans, who fear City dropping points against Villa won't matter if the game at Anfield ends this way. Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has drawn most of the flak, though, as his mistimed jump allowed Neto to make an easy finish.

The Frenchman has been a reliable figure in defense for the Reds since arriving from RB Leipzig last summer, demonstrating his attacking instincts . However, he got things completely wrong on the occasion. Fans are absolutely livid, with some even using unusually colourful adjectives for him.

Here are some of the best reactions:

' @lfcxcathal That defending is horrendous

ً @Bk8iP3 Lmao this is embarrassing

- @AnfieldRd96 Imagine Man City drop points and we lose to Wolves?

LegePege @LEGENDxWHYNOT Konate is a fraud Konate is a fraud

LFCfan @LFCfan06 Konate has got that all wrong🤦‍♂️ Konate has got that all wrong🤦‍♂️

LFCKie @HowAreWeNobEd Konate has turned into Sakho. Just what we needed on all days Konate has turned into Sakho. Just what we needed on all days

Caoimhín ☘ @Speirsiuloir Konaté is a big prospect, but Christ does he have some big errors in him. Konaté is a big prospect, but Christ does he have some big errors in him.

Liverpool unlikely to going down so easily

Liverpool aren't going down without a fight, with so much at stake. Given the sheer quality in their ranks, even without Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino in their lineup, the Reds are certain to claw their way back into the match. To their credit, they drew level in the 24th minute, courtesy Sadio Mane.

Wolves have been atrocious in their last five games, winning none and conceding a glut of goals. So it's a real surprise they've managed to get ahead so early against the Reds.

It remains to be seen if Bruno Lage's side can keep the Reds at bay and hold on for a point. Manchester City have conceded to Aston Villa, so the Reds and City are level at the top, with City ahead on goal difference. Both games are likely to see more goals, though, as an enticing final day wears on.

