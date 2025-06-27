Tyrique George makes stance clear about competition at Chelsea amid reports of Blues wanting to sign Jamie Gittens

Chelsea star Tyrique George shared his thoughts about competition at the club after reports of the Blues signing Jamie Gittens came to light. The West London side is reportedly keen on securing the services of the Borussia Dortmund star this summer.

Chelsea were reportedly keen on signing Jamie Gittens ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup. However, there were disagreements about the transfer fee. The issue appears to have been resolved now, with the Blues ready to meet Borussia Dortmund's demands to bring the winger to Stamford Bridge. The English giants' pursuit of Jamie Gittens raises questions about Tyrique George's position at the club. The 19-year-old academy graduate broke into the first team under coach Enzo Maresca last season.

In an interview with Mail Online, Tyrique George opened up about facing competition at Stamford Bridge amid their transfer interest in Jamie Gittens. The youngster remained positive about his situation and said (via The Chelsea Chronicle):

"I’m not really focused on what’s going on elsewhere. When you’re at Chelsea, you just want to play. There’s always going to be competition, whether they do sign one (a left winger) or not. I’m always ready to learn from them. I learn from all the forward players."

Apart from Jamie Gittens' potential arrival, the Blues will also have Brazilian wonderkid Estevao Willian joining them this summer. Sporting CP star Geovany Quenda is also on his way to join next summer. Therefore, the competition for gametime is set to increase at the club, although Tyrique George remains confident of proving himself.

In a recent interview with ESPN FC, pundit Craig Burley shared his thoughts on Chelsea's recent signing, Liam Delap. The Blues signed the 22-year-old forward from Ipswich Town for a reported €35.5 million earlier this month. Speaking via TBR Football, Burley said:

"I played with Liam's dad, Rory, and Liam Delap is a good player, and my God, he's got the heart of a lion, and he's physical, but he was at Man City, and that's where Enzo Maresca knows him from as a kid. He did great at Ipswich, but this is a huge step."

Burley believed Liam Delap may not fit well into Enzo Maresca's system and added:

"I just don't think Liam Delap is going to be that for him (Enzo Maresca). And if I'm a Chelsea fan, I have as much trepidation about next season as I had about last. There's nothing that has convinced me that it's going to be any more consistent there. There's nothing that convinced me that they're going to take a step forward."

Liam Delap maintained an impressive form for Ipswich Town last season, recording 13 goals and three assists in 43 outings across competitions. After Jadon Sancho's return to Manchester United after his loan spell, the Blues are reportedly looking to sign another forward this summer.

