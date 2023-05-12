“U insane thing” – Jack Grealish’s partner reacts to latest Instagram update from Kyle Walker’s wife Annie Kilner

Manchester City attacker Jack Grealish's partner Sasha Rebecca was wowed by Kyle Walker's wife Annie Kilner's Instagram post.

Kilner posed in a black crop top with black trousers in a mirror selfie uploaded on Instagram. She received admiration from her 30,000 followers, including Grealish's partner Rebecca. The influencer commented on the post:

"U insane thing."

Walker's England teammate Conor Gallagher's girlfriend Aine May Kennedy and his City colleague Riyad Mahrez's wife also left compliments in the comments, as did Cityzens midfielder Kevin De Bruyne's wife Michele Lacroix.

Kilner and Walker have been together since their teens and got married in November 2021. She explained how the couple fell in love when first meeting (via the Sun):

“When we started going out, it was love at first sight.”

Kyle Walker was joined by Jack Grealish at Manchester City three months before tying the knot with Kilner. The duo have forged a strong friendship, and it has clearly led to a bond between their respective partners.

Grealish also met Rebecca during his teen years. The aforementioned source claims that the couple met while attending St Peter's Roman Catholic Secondary School in Solihull, West Midlands.

Rebecca and Kilner were present at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar to watch Walker and Grealish in action for England. The Three Lions made it to the quarterfinals before being eliminated by eventual finalists France.

Jack Grealish ribbed Kyle Walker during Manchester City's 2021-22 title celebrations

The duo were involved in funny back and forth during title celebrations..

Manchester City celebrated winning the Premier League title last season with an open bus parade through the English city in May 2022. It was during these festivities that Jack Grealish made a hilarious joke at Kyle Walker's expense.

Their Portuguese teammate Bernardo Silva asked Walker (via talkSPORT):

“Who actually beat you in one versus one, Kyle?”

Walker responded:

“I don’t know.”

Mahrez then asked again but gave the English defender some options:

“Mbappe? Neymar?”

Grealish then intervened and drew laughter from many in attendance, including manager Pep Guardiola. He said:

“Me, when I was at Aston Villa, that’s why Pep signed me!”

The English attacker joined City from Villa in 2021 for £100 million, becoming Britain's most expensive player at the time. He has gone on to score 11 goals and provided 15 assists in 85 games across competitions.

Jack Grealish and Kyle Walker are hoping to win not only the title again but a continental treble. They are in the UEFA Champions League semifinals and FA Cup final. The Cityzens are atop the league, with a one-point lead over second-placed Arsenal and a game in hand.

