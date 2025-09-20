“U21 level mistake”, “That is disgraceful” - Fans slam 23-year-old Chelsea star after 2-1 loss against Manchester United

Chelsea fans on X have slammed Filip Jorgensen after the 2-1 loss to Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday, September 20. The goalkeeper was caught ball-watching seconds before Casemiro scored the second goal of the game in the first half.
Maresca's side were reduced to 10 men after just three minutes as Robert Sanchez was given the marching orders for bringing down Bryan Mbeumo. The Spaniard was replaced by Jorgensen in goal, with Estevao Willian making way from the outfield.
The Red Devils were in complete control of the game and managed to take the lead through Bruno Fernandes. Trevoh Chalobah played the Portuguese midfielder onside, and he slotted the ball in from yards out.
Ruben Amorim's men grew strong as the game went on and were knocking on the door for more. A clearance from Reece James went up in the air, but Jorgensen opted not to come for the ball and collect it. The goalkeeper's decision to stand on his line saw Manchester United winning the ball and Casemiro scoring the header at the far post.
The fans were furious with the goalkeeper and posted:
Chalobah scored from a header with 11 minutes and stoppage time left, but it was not enough to spark a Chelsea comeback. Manchester United held on to win and move to 10th in the Premier League table.
Trevoh Chalobah on Chelsea's loss to Manchester United
Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah spoke to the media after the game and admitted that the players were at fault for the loss. He admitted that the red card changed the game and said (via NBC Sports):
"We have to look at ourselves as players. It wasn't good enough for ourselves, for the club. The first 15 minutes is the worst we've played this season. We have to reflect on that as a team and learn from this. With the red card that happens, you go 2-0 down in the game, any team you play against, it's always difficult coming back. We struggled in the first half."
"It's always difficult going down to 10 men and you can see that United were up for it. They put us under pressure. It wasn't good enough at our end. We couldn't get going in the first half. Things like this happen in the season. We can't say we're kids anymore, we've played in the Premier League long enough now. We have just got to learn from this and move forward."
Chelsea are now without a win in three matches after drawing with Brentford and losing to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League and Manchester United in the Premier League today.