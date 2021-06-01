UEFA baffled by Real Madrid, Juventus and Barcelona's latest statement on European Super League

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin opened up on a joint statement sent out by Real Madrid, Juventus and Barcelona following the European Super League debacle. In a statement, the three teams who are still a part of the tournament have come out and discussed their intentions to play in the Champions League.

According to Ceferin, it is a strange decision to play in both tournaments at once. Speaking to Sky Italia, Ceferin said:

"For me what is strange is that you publish you are still part of the Super League and then you send a letter applying to play in the Champions League. So you are in Super League but play Champions League. It's quite hard to understand what they mean."

Ceferin has suggested that these teams seek a meeting with UEFA first.

"They should call us, send us a letter, ask for a meeting. They just sent some press releases saying they want to have a dialogue. It's quite a strange approach."

Real Madrid, Juventus and Barcelona are the only 3 sides to still be a part of the European Super League. The top 6 Premier League sides, along with Inter Milan, AC Milan and Atletico Madrid, pulled out of the tournament following backlash from fans and media alike.

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus will face disciplinary actions

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has confirmed that Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus will all face disciplinary action if they still persist with the idea of the European Super League. However, in an interview with Sky Italia, Ceferin did not mention what disciplinary action the clubs would face. Ceferin instead said:

"Our disciplinary committee is independent so the moment they start to work on a case, I don't have a reach or information there. I don't know when, if or how the sanctions would be."

Ceferin has also insisted that they are not afraid to take the matter to court.

"We are not afraid of those things. If the courts decide one way or another we have to be honest and work for football, which those clubs are not."

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin says Juventus, Real Madrid & Barcelona have "paralysed themselves" with their commitment to European Super League plans.#SuperLeaguehttps://t.co/Ubnq0MzHv4 — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) May 31, 2021

Ceferin believes that Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus are competing in the European Super League for their own benefit and it will not improve football in any way. Ceferin has accused the three clubs of "paralyzing" European football due to their greed.

However, Real Madrid, along with Juventus and Barcelona, released a joint statement accusing UEFA of "flagrant breach of the decision of the courts of justice."

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is a big advocate of the ESL, which means that the controversy surrounding the breakaway league is not dying anytime soon.

