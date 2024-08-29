UEFA Champions League 2024/25: List of teams Liverpool are set to face in league phase of tournament

The eight teams Liverpool are set to face in the league phase of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 have been revealed. The Reds came third in the Premier League last season, cementing their spot in Europe's premier tournament.

Their path has been laid out in the new format, which will see them face eight teams in the league stage, rather than three teams. They will also play eight matches - four at Anfield and four away, rather than the traditional six games - three at home and three away.

Here are the eight teams Liverpool will face this season in the Champions League, and where each match will take place. They are RB Leipzig (away), Real Madrid (home), Bayer Leverkusen (home), AC Milan (away), Lille (home), PSV Eindhoven (away), Bologna (home) and Girona (away).

The order in which the games will be played have yet to be confirmed by UEFA. In the meantime, though, the Reds will be gearing up for their upcoming match against Manchester United at Old Trafford on September 1.

Arne Slot discusses Federico Chiesa's qualities as Liverpool sign Juventus winger

While life at Anfield remains quite busy, with the season now in full swing, Liverpool have also made moves in the transfer market. The Reds have already introduced their newest signing of the summer transfer window - Federico Chiesa.

The Italian winger was signed from Juventus for just £12.5 million, arguably a bargain for a player who helped Italy win Euro 2020. Arne Slot has spoken with the club's official website, revealing their delight in securing the deal for Chiesa (via This is Anfield):

“We are really happy to bring Federico to Liverpool. I don’t think anyone will need me to tell them about his quality because it has been very clear for a number of years in both club football and international football.

“Federico is at a really good age. He brings experience and talent, but at the same time he brings the potential to keep on getting better, and this is something that really excites us.”

Arne Slot went on to praise Chiesa's mentality, adding:

“It’s not just his talents physically; Federico has experience of winning trophies, of course one with his national team, and dealing with setbacks and challenges. It’s the mentality we want here at Liverpool.

“Not only this, but he is someone who has an incredible work-rate to match his talent. He is a player who can make an impact and can help the team, so this is credit to Richard Hughes and everyone involved in bringing him to Liverpool.”

Federico Chiesa will hope he can start life at Anfield with a bang. He comes on the back of a season where he scored just nine league goals and contributed three assists in 33 Serie A games at Juventus.

