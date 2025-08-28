UEFA Champions League 2025/26 draw: Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool learn their league stage opponents

Chelsea, Arsenal, and Liverpool have learnt their UEFA Champions League opponents for the league phase. The Premier League sides will face eight different clubs for a place in the knockout stage.
Arsenal have a challenging set of opponents, including Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, Olympiacos, and Kairat Almaty, at the Emirates in the league phase. Their away games are at Inter Milan, Club Brugge, Slavia Praha, and Athletic Bilbao.
Chelsea have an interesting draw in their hands with home clashes against Barcelona, Benfica, Ajax, and Pafos. Bayern Munich, Napoli, Atalanta, and Qarabag will be the away games for Enzo Maresca's side.
The Blues have David Luiz returning to Stamford Bridge with Pafos, while Enzo Fernandez will face his former side, Benfica. They have been linked with Fermin Lopez, and the Spaniard could face his former side, Barcelona, if he makes the move before deadline day.
Liverpool have been drawn to face Real Madrid, Atlético Madrid, PSV, and Qarabag at home this season. Their away matches in the league phase will see them traveling to take on Inter Milan, Eintracht Frankfurt, Marseille, and Galatasaray.
The hot topic among the Reds faithful after the UEFA Champions League draw has been the return of Trent Alexander-Arnold to Anfield.
Where was the UEFA Champions League draw?
The UEFA Champions League's league phase draw was held in Monaco on Thursday, August 28. Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Kaka were present to help with the draw for the 36 teams involved in the tournament this season.
The clubs are fighting for a place in the final, which is scheduled for May 30, 2026, in Budapest, Hungary. The matches in the league phase will be played from September 16 to January 28, with the Top 8 qualifying for the Round 16, while the sides finishing 9th to 24th will battle for the remaining eight spots via a playoff.