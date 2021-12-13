"UEFA is corrupt" - Manchester United fans claim Champions League draw is 'rigged' after glaring mistake

Furious Manchester United fans took to Twitter to complain about the mismanagement in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw. Fans accused UEFA of rigging the entire draw just to pair Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the same tie.

The confusion began when Manchester United were drawn along with Villarreal despite both teams being in the same group. Later on when Atletico Madrid were pulled out, the UEFA officials claimed they could not draw the Red Devils due to them already being drawn.

Manchester United fans were clearly left angry and accused UEFA of rigging the Champions League after they were drawn against PSG. Some supporters even questioned the draw when City were paired with PSG in the group stage after rumors linked Ronaldo to the Premier League champions.

Here are some of the best tweets from enraged United fans:

TC @totalcristiano UEFA rigged a Man. City vs PSG group when they heard the Ronaldo rumours, but that never happened, so they rigged Man. United vs PSG in the knockouts instead.

Arsène's Son 🎈 @hughwizzy Don’t know the rules but that felt rigged beyond belief

Aidan Walsh 🔰 @AidanWalshMUFC UEFA is corrupt. Our draw was 100% rigged to ensure we got PSG so that they could benefit from Ronaldo vs Messi



Absolute joke of a draw

@TheFergusonWay You can't convince me this isn't rigged.





Ryan McCabe @RyanMcCabe01 #MUFC Drew United against Villarreal even though in same group… then said we couldn’t draw Atletico because we were already drew against villareal even though we weren’t… fix from the start! They wanted Ronaldo and Messi and they made sure they’d get it! #Rigged

Albi 🇽🇰 @albiFCB7 Messi vs Ronaldo. The most rigged shit i have ever seen lmaooooooo

Master Wayne @MWayne007 This is definitely rigged. Why wasn’t United in the bowl against Atletico?

@utdcynical @utdcynical So obvious we’ll get PSG. Ronaldo vs Messi and Poch/United Could’ve at least let us play them in QF/SF to make it less obvious that it’s rigged twitter.com/utdcynical/sta…

UnitedSupremo 🇩🇪 @UnitedSupremo



They can spin it anyway they want but fact



You can create patterns within balls that represent the draw in a rigged manner.



PSG it is, Messi vs Ronaldo



UCL is rigged 100% Confirmed: #UCL is 100% rigged.They can spin it anyway they want but fact #MUFC draw Villareal who they already played against in group stages.You can create patterns within balls that represent the draw in a rigged manner.PSG it is, Messi vs RonaldoUCL is rigged 100%

Brad Day @BradleyDay21



#UCLdraw

#rigged Im sorry but the second united came out in the wrong pot that whole draw should have been redone, we should be able to trust the clowns running the sport and we clearly cant

A. @EdinsonChavanni Scenes when we draw PSG again

Nachiket Acharya @nachiket2613



#MUFC Breaking: Manchester United are angered by the draws being done again as they won't be able to show Rashford's penalty against PSG for the 10000th time.

@TheFergusonWay @utdreport They want the broadcasting money as well ffs

However, it is worth noting that UEFA have accepted their series of errors in the procedure and will be redoing the entire Champions League draw. As things stand, the entire draw conducted has been declared void.

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague As a result of this, the draw has been declared void and will be entirely redone at 15:00 CET.

Cristiano Ronaldo starred for Manchester United in the Champions League group phase

Manchester United finished top of their Champions League group which consisted of the likes of BSC Young Boys, Villarreal and Atalanta. Despite assuring top spot after just five matches, it wasn't smooth sailing for the Red Devils.

Manchester United suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of Swiss champions BSC Young Boys in Switzerland. Following the setback, the Red Devils were bailed out by Cristiano Ronaldo, who netted late winners against both Villarreal and Atalanta.

Cristiano Ronaldo was Manchester United's star in the Champions League group stage. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored six goals in five matches as United secured a place in the Round of 16.

Newly-appointed Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has decided to rest Ronaldo in their final group match of the Champions League. The Red Devils had already secured top spot in the group and their final game against the Young Boys was a dead rubber.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee