"UEFA is corrupt" - Manchester United fans claim Champions League draw is 'rigged' after glaring mistake

Furious Manchester United fans took to Twitter to complain about the mismanagement in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw. Fans accused UEFA of rigging the entire draw just to pair Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the same tie.
The confusion began when Manchester United were drawn along with Villarreal despite both teams being in the same group. Later on when Atletico Madrid were pulled out, the UEFA officials claimed they could not draw the Red Devils due to them already being drawn.
Manchester United fans were clearly left angry and accused UEFA of rigging the Champions League after they were drawn against PSG. Some supporters even questioned the draw when City were paired with PSG in the group stage after rumors linked Ronaldo to the Premier League champions.
However, it is worth noting that UEFA have accepted their series of errors in the procedure and will be redoing the entire Champions League draw. As things stand, the entire draw conducted has been declared void.
Cristiano Ronaldo starred for Manchester United in the Champions League group phase
Manchester United finished top of their Champions League group which consisted of the likes of BSC Young Boys, Villarreal and Atalanta. Despite assuring top spot after just five matches, it wasn't smooth sailing for the Red Devils.
Manchester United suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of Swiss champions BSC Young Boys in Switzerland. Following the setback, the Red Devils were bailed out by Cristiano Ronaldo, who netted late winners against both Villarreal and Atalanta.
Cristiano Ronaldo was Manchester United's star in the Champions League group stage. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored six goals in five matches as United secured a place in the Round of 16.
Newly-appointed Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has decided to rest Ronaldo in their final group match of the Champions League. The Red Devils had already secured top spot in the group and their final game against the Young Boys was a dead rubber.
