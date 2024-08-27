UEFA to give special award to Cristiano Ronaldo during Champions League draw

UEFA are set to honor Cristiano Ronaldo with a special award on Thursday, August 29, during the Champions League draw. The Al Nassr star will be awarded for his incredible performances in Europe's premier club competition, which will now follow a new new format from this season.

In an official statement, UEFA announced the same, while praising the Portuguese for his longevity. Ronaldo has scored 140 goals in the Champions League for Sporting Clube de Portugal, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus in just 183 matches.

The statement read:

"Cristiano Ronaldo, the all-time leading goalscorer in the UEFA Champions League, will be honoured with a special award from UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin in recognition of his remarkable legacy in the world's most prestigious competition. Ronaldo's achievements in Europe's premier club competition – accomplished over the course of more than 18 years – will be recognised during the inaugural 2024/25 UEFA Champions League 36-team league phase draw ceremony, which will take place on Thursday 29 August at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco.

"The former Sporting Clube de Portugal, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus forward has scored 140 Champions League goals in 183 appearances. He is 11 goals clear of Lionel Messi and 46 ahead of third-placed Robert Lewandowski at the top of the scoring charts."

Cristiano Ronaldo won the Golden Boot in the UEFA Champions League in seven of the 18 seasons he featured in the competition. He also hold the record for most goals scored in a single season with 17 – a feat he achieved in the 2013/14 term.

UEFA president comments on special honor for Cristiano Ronaldo

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin commented on the special honor to be given to Cristiano Ronaldo, stating it was for his extraordinary goal-scoring achievements. He added that the records set by the Portuguese star were almost unbeatable:

"Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the brightest stars in the UEFA Champions League constellation. His extraordinary goal-scoring achievements in the competition seem destined to stand the test of time, posing a remarkable challenge for future generations to surpass. His sustained excellence at the highest level is a testament to his relentless pursuit of both team and individual honours.

"Over more than two decades, he has continuously evolved and refined his game while preserving a youthful passion for scoring and celebrating goals. His professionalism, work ethic, dedication, and ability to shine on the grandest stage are qualities that football players everywhere should aspire to emulate."

Cristiano Ronaldo had stated that his time in Europe was over after moving to Al Nassr in December 2022.

