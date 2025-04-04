UEFA issue Antonio Rudiger and Kylian Mbappe ban verdict ahead of Real Madrid's UCL clash against Arsenal

UEFA have punished Real Madrid duo Antonio Rudiger and Kylian Mbappe with a probationary one-match ban ahead of their Champions League quarterfinal against Arsenal due to their improper conduct against Atletico Madrid. UEFA have also handed the two of them, as well as Dani Ceballos, hefty fines for violations of Article 11(2)(b) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations.

The incident happened at the end of Los Blancos' Champions League Round-of-16 win, via penalties, over their bitter rivals last month. Los Rojiblancos lodged a complaint regarding the celebration of some of the players, leading to an investigation from UEFA's disciplinary team.

Among the Real Madrid players under scrutiny were Rudiger, Ceballos, Mbappe and Vinicius Junior. While the Brazilian hasn't been sanctioned, the rest have been punished for violating basic rules of decent conduct.

Rudiger has been handed a €40,000 fine and slapped with a one-match probationary ban from UEFA club competitions. The punishment hasn't been imposed immediately and will only come into effect if the German defender commits a similar offence in the next 12 months.

Mbappe, meanwhile, has also been handed a similar ban, along with a €30,000 fine. Ceballos has been fined €20,000, but has escaped a suspension.

The news will come as a relief for Los Blancos ahead of their Champions League quarterfinal tie against Arsenal. As things stand, all three will be available for the next week's game at the Emirates. Mbappe and Rudiger have been indispensable for Real Madrid this season, and are likely to be in the starting XI against the Gunners as well.

Are Real Madrid eyeing an Arsenal defender?

Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid have decided not to sign Arsenal's William Saliba this summer, according to SPORT (via 90min). The French defender has transformed into one of the best defenders in the world of late with the Gunners.

This season, Saliba has registered 40 appearances across competitions for the north London side. The 24-year-old has helped Arsenal be the meanest defence in the Premier League this season, conceding just 25 goals in 30 games.

His efforts have reportedly struck a chord with Los Blancos. The LaLiga champions are expected to reinforce their backline before the new campaign following Eder Militao's recent injury woes.

However, Arsenal are likely to demand at least £80m to let him go this summer. Real Madrid have no desire to pay such an exorbitant fee for the Frenchman and have reportedly left the race.

