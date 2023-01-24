Chelsea's recent activities in the transfer market seem to have raised some eyebrows from rival clubs. Such has now prompted UEFA into considering changing the rules to combat their actions.

The Blues have been accused of exploiting a loophole in the FFP by handing out long-term contracts to players. This is in a bid to spread their transfer fees over a longer period and, as such, balance their books, as seen in Goal.

Recall that the West London club recently handed relatively lengthy contracts to their January signings in a bid to avoid breaching FFP.

Notable mentions include those of Mykhaylo Mudryk (eight-and-a-half), David Datro (six-and-a-half), Benoit Badiashile, and Noni Madueke (seven-and-a-half) year deals respectively.

Should UEFA succeed in enforcing the new change to the contract length policy, it will automatically combat such acts by European clubs.

The proposed new rule by the European football body is expected to set a five-year maximum length via which a player's transfer fee can be spread.

Chelsea have been very active in the January transfer window, having signed up to five players. It is also believed that a couple of new faces could still be brought in before the window officially closes.

Chelsea transfer target reveals he is only focused on Brighton

Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo has come out to reveal that he is very much focused on his club side Brighton this season, amid transfer links from Chelsea.

Caicedo has been in impressive form for the Seagulls during the 2022-23 football campaign. His performances have also caught the attention of some of the top teams, notably Chelsea.

The Blues have identified the 21-year-old star as one of their preferred choices to strengthen their midfield this January.

While there hasn't been a breakthrough in terms of convincing Brighton to sell the midfielder this January, Caicedo has however, revealed that he is focused.

Speaking during an interview with his club side Brighton, as seen in Goal, he said,

"I'm focussed on Brighton. I'am here, I’m playing every day. Things from outside don’t trouble me, nor does it take that focus away because I’m focussed only on here.

He continued:

"I handle [the speculation] well. You hear rumors here and there, but I only try to be focused on the club where I am now, the club which opened the doors for me to be playing every week.”

It is yet to be seen if Chelsea will succeed in securing the services of Caicedo from Brighton before the January transfer window closes.

