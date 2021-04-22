UEFA president hints at Chelsea vs Real Madrid Champions League semi-final not going ahead

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has surprisingly claimed there is a small possibility of Chelsea vs Real Madrid not taking place next week. The two sides clash in the UEFA Champions League semi-final but could be punished for being a part of the European Super League.

Real Madrid, Chelsea and ten other European clubs joined hands to create a new breakaway league to replace the Champions League.

However, less than 48 hours after the announcement, all six Premier League clubs pulled out one by one – making the new league obsolete.

UEFA are now working on dealing with the issue but welcomed the clubs who decided to back away from the breakaway league.

However, they are reportedly planning to punish the 12 clubs as well and could start with the semi-final between Chelsea and Real Madrid next week.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said:

"The key is that this season has already started, so broadcasters would come at us for damages if we don't play the semi-finals. So, there's a relatively small possibility that this match [Chelsea vs Real Madrid] isn't played next week. But, things could be a little different in the future."

Real Madrid president disappointed after Chelsea and others pull out of European Super League

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez was left standing alone after clubs left the European Super League one by one. Only Barcelona and Juventus are yet to announce their decision to leave the newly formed league.

Speaking to the media after the league failed, the Real Madrid president said:

"I am a bit sad, disappointed. We have been working three years on this project, on fighting the current financial situation in Spanish football. It is easy to understand - you cannot touch LaLiga, so you look for more money midweek. The leagues are sacred. What we can change is the midweek games. The Champions League is obsolete – it's only interesting from the quarter-finals onwards. Among the 12 teams we lost €650million last season. This season two or three more times. This format clearly does not work."

Real Madrid are fighting for the Champions League title once again and are involved in La Liga's title race as well. Chelsea, on the other hand, are looking to win their second Champions league title and are in the FA Cup final this season.