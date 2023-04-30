"UEFA will you be amending this?", "That is crazy" - Fans in disbelief as UEFA claim Lionel Messi has only won 3 UCLs

UEFA recently declared that Lionel Messi has won three UEFA Champions League trophies in his career, which surprised fans on Twitter as they believe he should be credited with four UCL wins.

UEFA claimed that Messi won the trophy in the 2008-09, 2010-11, and 2014-15 seasons with Barcelona. While he was a regular for the team during the 2005-06 campaign, Messi wasn't part of the squad that defeated Arsenal by a score of 2-1 in the final.

Messi made six appearances in the Champions League that season, but didn't feature in the competition after the Round of 16 due to injury.

Fans were left in disbelief after the revelation by European football's governing body. One of them wrote on Twitter:

"UEFA will you be amending this?"

Another claimed:

"Wow that is crazy."

Lionel Messi possesses a stellar record in the UEFA Champions League, having scored 129 goals in the competition.

Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter after UEFA announced that Messi has won the Champions League only three times during his career:

Ronaldollar @leypo88 @UTDTravis UEFA is rigged for penaldo it's well known @UTDTravis UEFA is rigged for penaldo it's well known

V @vutd_ @UTDTravis No way this is fake right @UTDTravis No way this is fake right

Travis 🇶🇦 @UTDTravis UEFA officially said that Messi has only won 3 Champions league UEFA officially said that Messi has only won 3 Champions league https://t.co/FTi1PqmWud

"If he returns to La Liga he will be welcomed with open arms" - RFEF president about Lionel Messi's potential return to Barcelona

Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain future is in doubt as the Argentine is currently in the final months of his contract with the French club. Messi hasn't yet agreed to an extension with the Ligue 1 giants.

There have been widespread reports linking Messi with a move back to Barcelona. Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales recently said that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner would be welcomed with open arms. Rubiales said (via GOAL):

"If he returns to La Liga he will be welcomed with open arms. In the end all Spaniards and also all fans of Spanish football want that the best players are in our league. Whatever happens, Leo Messi is unique in world football, and I will always wish him the best."

Messi left the Blaugrana as a free agent in the summer of 2021 after Barca were unable to renew his contract due to La Liga's wage cap rules. He scored 672 goals and provided 303 assists in 778 matches for the club.

