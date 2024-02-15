"Ugly football" "Everyone's going to get hammered" - Two ex-Manchester United stars slam Bayern Munich after 1- Lazio defeat

Former Manchester United stars Rio Ferdinand and Owen Hargreaves laid into Bayern Munich following their disappointing defeat against Lazio on Wednesday, February 14.

Lazio beat Bayern Munich 1-0 in their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first-leg clash at the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday. Ciro Immobile scored from the penalty spot in the 69th minute after Dayot Upamecano fouled Gustav Isaksen. The French defender was also sent off for the same.

Bayern Munich failed to have even a single shot on target against Lazio, making 17 total attempts and having 61% possession. It was another poor performance following their 3-0 defeat at Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga in a potential title-deciding clash.

After the Lazio defeat, Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand slammed the Bavarians and also assessed their chances in the second leg. He said on TNT Sports (via Daily Mail):

"Bayern are playing ugly football. It is ugly. I wouldn't bet against Lazio going there and stifling them again. Bayern have a lack of confidence, they are in a rut and I don't see how they are going to get out of it before the second leg.

"If they don't have good results in the league before then I don't know how they turn it around. Too many big names are out of shape, out of form, out of confidence and things are just not quite clicking for Bayern."

Ferdinand did point out, however, that Bayern could have a chance to improve their form before the second leg, saying:

"The best news for them, apart from the fact that the tie stands only at 1-0, is that the return game is in three weeks. This will give them some time to recover their form.

"If this game was any time soon, this team does not look like they have it in them to play anywhere near their strengths to get a result."

Ferdinand also added that because Bayern is such a big club, their poor form tends to get highlighted even further:

"When it is such big club like Bayern Munich where every little factor is highlighted it becomes a soap opera every weekend and that is where they are at the moment."

Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves added to Ferdinand, saying:

"Everyone is going to get hammered in the media, players and coaches, and rightly so. Bayern Munich were favourites, Thomas Tuchel is a world-class coach, the players are world class and rightly so.

"When you play for the big teams, when you play like that, you are going to get criticised. Frustration will be huge in and around Bayern right now."

The second leg of the tie will be played at the Allianz Arena on March 5.

A look at Bayern Munich's next fixtures

The Bavarians have struggled ever since Julian Nagelsmann was sacked last season. They were eliminated from the DFB Pokal and the UEFA Champions League and barely won the Bundesliga title on the last day.

This season hasn't improved much either as Bayern Munich have lost both domestic cups already. They are second in the Bundesliga, five points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen, who are unbeaten this season. Thomas Tuchel's side now trail Lazio 1-0 in their Champions League Round of 16 tie after the first leg.

Before their second-leg clash on March 5, Bayern Munich will compete in three Bundesliga games. They will face VfL Bochum away on February 18 before hosting RB Leipzig six days later. They will then face FC Freiburg away on March 1.