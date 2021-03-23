UK Crypto Company Sponsors Madrid Derby

Global payment network Mercuryo sponsored banners in a spectacular football match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid in the Spanish La Liga. Hosted in Atletico Madrid's home in the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, the Madrid derby between the two city rivals took place on March 7. It ended in a 1-1 draw thanks to a near-last-minute equalizer by Real.

Currently, both Madrid clubs hold top positions in the Spanish La Liga, one of the most popular and prominent football leagues globally that UEFA ranked the top division in Europe seven times straight between 2013 and 2019.

With the mission to make cross-border payments more attainable and ensure global access to cash, Madrid’s derby sponsorship fits very well into Mercuryo's company profile.

Via a fast-growing ecosystem that includes numerous products – a multi-currency wallet with a built-in crypto exchange and digital asset purchasing functionality, a widget, the increasingly active cryptocurrency acquiring and OTC services, and with several major products that are yet to come – Mercuryo designs seamless fiat-to-crypto payment gateway solutions primarily for business clients to empower broader expansion. Since its launch in 2018, the UK-based company has become a leading cryptocurrency payment provider, serving over 700,000 customers and over 200 business partners globally. Following its success in Europe, the company has extended its service to 51 jurisdictions in the United States with future expansions, including South America, Latin America, and Southeast Asia.

"From fan tokens to accepting digital asset payments, we have seen many football teams adopting crypto in the past few months. While soccer fans have welcomed such efforts, the significant increase in digital asset adoption in Europe made it much easier for them to interact with their teams' innovative solutions. Due to the benefits of blockchain technology, cryptocurrencies promote transparency, traceability, increased security, and privacy. And it looks like European football teams are increasingly taking advantage of them. With this in mind, we were honored to sponsor the spectacular soccer game between Atletico and Real during the Madrid derby in March," said Petr Kozyakov, Mercuryo's co-founder and CBDO.

It's not the first time for Mercuryo to get involved in Europe's soccer scene. This year, the global payment network has struck a deal with Swansea City to become the exclusive cryptocurrency sponsor of the Welsh football club during the 2020-21 season.

And this won't be the last time either, as the global payment provider Mercuryo will continue supporting the soccer scene and football competitions while facilitating the adoption of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies.

About Mercuryo

Founded in 2018, Mercuryo is a global cross-border payments network that aggregates numerous payment solutions and provides fiat and crypto payments and business’ payouts. With over 100 staff members in the team, the firm operates a leading global digital asset payment gateway. In addition to a fast-growing customer base of over 700,000 users, Mercuryo has partnerships with prominent crypto enterprises, such as Binance, Bitfinex, Trezor, Trust Wallet, Bithumb, Bybit, ADVcash, and over 200 market-makers. With ambitious plans to scale up globally, the company closed a €2.5m seed funding in 2020 led by a well-established international VC fund, Target Global. In January 2021, Mercuryo expanded its services to 51 US jurisdictions. In February 2021, the company opened its headquarters in London, which now functions as the hub for its business operations.