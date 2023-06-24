UK rapper Aitch inadvertently leaks Manchester United's 2023-24 jersey in Glastonbury performance

Rapper Aitch leaked Manchester United's home kit for the 2023-24 season. He did so while performing at a concert at Glastonbury. United's kit for the 2023-24 season is set to release on Tuesday.

Aitch, known as Harrison James Armstrong, inadvertently leaked the kit for the upcoming season.

United's jersey for the upcoming season has now been leaked twice. The jersey was previously leaked in May. The likes of Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw wore it for a promotional campaign.

Manchester United will be back in the UEFA Champions League next season after missing out on the competition this season. They have seemingly got a fitting kit for the next season, too.

Former Manchester United star excited for Erik ten Hag's second season in charge

United made significant improvements in Erik ten Hag's first season at the helm. They finished third in the Premier League, won the Carabao Cup and finished as the FA Cup runner-ups.

Former United striker Dimitar Berbatov wants the club to get even better and become the main rivals to Manchester City in Ten Hag's second season in charge. The Bulgarian said (via United's website):

“United need to be (City's biggest rivals next season) because Erik ten Hag is now fully knowledgeable about everything that’s going on at the club, and his debut season is now over.

"Erik’s expectation, the club’s expectation and fans' expectation should be to win the Premier League title next season."

He added:

"Of course, it’s going to be tough with what Manchester City have done this year, but Manchester United’s motivation should be to stop their domination."

City have been English football's most dominant team in recent seasons. They won the continental treble during the 2022-23 season, becoming only the second English team to do so. Hence, contesting them next season could prove to be a tough task for Ten Hag's side.

