"Unacceptable what happened" – Jorginho makes social media post after Arsenal's 1-0 loss to Newcastle United

Arsenal star Jorginho has expressed his frustration after his team slumped to a 1-0 Premier League loss against Newcastle United at the St. James' Park on Saturday (November 4).

The Gunners, who missed out on the Premier League title by five points past term, succumbed to their first league defeat of the season earlier this weekend. Anthony Gordon netted the decisive goal in the 64th minute following three Video Assistant Referee (VAR) checks.

Before awarding the goal, VAR checked if the ball had gone out of play before Joe Willock crossed it. They also checked whether Gordon was offside and if Joelinton had committed a foul on Gunners centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes before ultimately allowing the goal to stand.

After the end of the game, Jorginho shared his thoughts on Instagram:

"Proud of the team. Unacceptable what happened though. But we keep fighting."

Jorginho, who joined Mikel Arteta's side for around £12 million from Chelsea earlier this January, started the away match against Eddie Howe's side. He completed 52 passes with 95% accuracy, created one chance, and won two overall duels during his 79-minute appearance.

The 31-year-old midfielder, who was replaced by Fabio Vieira against the Magpies, is next expected to be in action for Arsenal on Wednesday (November 8). His team will take on La Liga club Sevilla in their UEFA Champions League Group B contest at the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta lambasts VAR decision to allow Newcastle goal in Arsenal's recent 1-0 loss

Speaking to BBC's Match of the Day, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta commented on the VAR's decision to allow Anthony Gordon's goal in Newcastle United's recent 1-0 victory. He said (h/t GOAL):

"Embarrassing what happened – how this goal stands, in the Premier League – this league, we say is the best in the world. I've been 20 years in this country and now I feel ashamed. It's a disgrace and there's too much at stake here. We are trying to do incredible things and be at the highest level each week."

Arteta, who has guided Arsenal to three trophies so far, continued:

"When we're not good enough, I hold my hands up and take responsibility. The outcome is nowhere near the level this league needs to have and the way this league is getting competed in. It's not good enough. I feel embarrassed to be part of this."

During their visit to Newcastle, the Gunners relished 59% possession, recorded 14 shots to the hosts' nine, and also completed 408 passes.

Arsenal, who have lost three times in 17 matches across competitions this season, are in third place in the 2023-24 Premier League table. They are on 24 points from 11 games with a goal difference of +14.