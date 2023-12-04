"Unacceptable performance" - Jamie Carragher tears into Marcus Rashford, compares him to Manchester United flop

In a recent scathing assessment, Jamie Carragher has not held back in criticizing Manchester United's Marcus Rashford. The Liverpool legend also drew a parallel between his current form and the disappointing stint of Anthony Martial at the club.

The stark comparison comes on the heels of United's disheartening 1-0 defeat to Newcastle at St. James' Park. It was a match that witnessed a lackluster performance from the Red Devils, with Rashford being a notable underperformer.

In a season marked by frustration for Manchester United, Rashford has struggled to live up to expectations despite signing a new deal in the summer. The forward's meager tally of two goals across all competitions has been a glaring point of concern.

This dip in form has not only drawn criticism from fans but also from pundits, with Carragher's recent comments adding to the chorus of disappointment.

His remarks on Sky Sports highlighted Rashford's lackluster performance for Manchester United against Newcastle (via Mirror):

"It looks like big problems [at Man United]. I can't actually believe where Man United are in the table. Watching Marcus Rashford last night that was an unacceptable performance for a few reasons. That lad didn't play midweek in the Champions League, but I have been a local player and it's not easy especially when the team is not doing well."

Carragher continued, comparing Rashford to Martial, who scored six Premier League goals last season and has scored just once in the league this season:

"For Rashford and myself and Gerrard at Liverpool, it's your job to fix it and drag others up with you. Watching Rashford he reminds me of Martial and that is worst possible thing you can say about him. Foreign player comes in and doesn't really care. Rashford is now looking like Martial."

He continued:

"As a local player your job to drag others up. You do not stop running for that badge and your supporters as you are supposedly one of them."

Manchester United struggle to find form amid Newcastle loss

Newcastle United's recent 1-0 victory over Manchester United has propelled them above the Red Devils in the Premier League standings. The crucial win, secured through Anthony Gordon's 55th-minute strike, saw Newcastle ascend to fifth place, a leap over United, who are now in seventh.

The season at Old Trafford has been marred by inconsistency, both domestically and in European competitions. Key players such as Marcus Rashford, who was pivotal last season, have experienced a noticeable dip in form.

Rashford has been a shadow of his former self, with a paltry return of two goals in 13 league appearances this season. This is in stark contrast to his 30-goal haul in the previous campaign.

The defeat to Newcastle was emblematic of United's struggles, with Rashford getting substituted after just 61 minutes due to his inability to influence the game.