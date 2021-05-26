Unai Emery reveals interesting chat with Sir Alex Ferguson ahead of Europa League final v Manchester United

Villarreal manager Unai Emery has revealed his discussion with former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson regarding the Europa League. The legendary manager wanted the Spaniard to challenge for the Champions League, but he was realistic about his situation.

No manager has won the Europa League more times than Unai Emery. He lifted the trophy three times with Sevilla and is looking to make it four with a win over Manchester United on Wednesday.

Villarreal face Manchester United in the Europa League final and the two sides are keen to win their first trophy of the season.

Unai Emery was talking to ESPN and revealed an interesting chat he had with Sir Alex Ferguson. Emery said:

"Basically, eight teams can win the Champions League, although there's an exception every so often. The rest of us compete happily in the Europa League and it makes our fans happy to compete for a title, share those moments, that enthusiasm.

"Alex Ferguson, who was playing in the Champions League with Manchester United every year, said 'but Unai, you'll want to win the Champions League, right?' And I said: 'yes, if I have the chance to. But if I can't, I want to go into the Europa League and strengthen it.'

"It's a competition that I feel comfortable and grateful to be in it. And since then, paradoxically, United have spent a few years in the Europa League and they want to win it. That's happening more; that's what makes this competition great. We want to compete for it and we feel proud to do that."

It all comes down to 𝗧𝗛𝗜𝗦! 👊



🏆 Who ya got? #UELfinal — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) May 26, 2021

Villarreal vs Manchester United in the Europa League final

Manchester United face Villarreal for the fifth time in Europe, but this will be the first time they clash in the Europa League. The previous four meetings, all coming in the Champions League, have ended goalless.

This will be Manchester United's eighth European final - they have gone on to win five of them. The two European finals they lost were against La Liga giants Barcelona.

In contrast, this will be Villarreal's first-ever European final, and they become the 11th Spanish side to play at the stage.