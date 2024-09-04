UNAM Pumas manager claims Liverpool considered signing 23-year-old winger - Reports

Liverpool were seemingly in the mix to sign UNAM Pumas attacker Cesar Huerta this summer. The left-winger is only 23 years old and would have provided the Reds with a long-term option in this position had the deal gone through.

The rumored interest in Huerta seems surprising considering Luis Diaz's wonderful start to the new campaign. Moreover, Arne Slot can turn to the likes of Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez to play the role if needed.

That being said, the Mexico international can also operate on the right flank and could have served as a future option on the right. Mohamed Salah is yet to sign a new deal with Liverpool, with his current contract ending in 2025.

Speaking about the interest in Huerta, Pumas coach Gustavo Lema said (via tudn.com):

"El Chino was scouted by one of the best clubs in the world and that is a source of pride. What are you going to tell people? That you have a player who was scouted by Liverpool? No, people want to win and that is their right. We cannot tell people anything."

According to this publication, the deal did not go through because Sunderland were unwilling to onboard Huerta on loan. So far, the youngster has made 75 appearances across competitions for his current employers, bagging 17 goals and 11 assists.

A move to Anfield would have earned him the chance to compete for top honors in years to come and play in the UEFA Champions League.

Mohamed Salah says this could be his last year at Liverpool

Mohamed Salah

There are concerns about the future of Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah, who has stated that this could be his last year at Anfield. The Egypt international's current deal expires next summer, and he has claimed that talks over a new contract are yet to take place.

Salah continues to play a vital role for the Reds, scoring once and assisting twice in the 3-0 win over Manchester United on Sunday (September 1). Speaking after this match, he said (via BBC Sport):

"I was coming to the game, I was saying 'look it could be the last time'. Nobody in the club talked to me yet about contracts, so I was just like, 'OK I play my last season and see at the end of the season'".

Salah has made 352 appearances across competitions for Liverpool, bagging 214 goals and 92 assists. He's won the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League once each.

