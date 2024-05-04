“Unbelievable footballer”, “Must start against Bayern” - Real Madrid fans stunned by performance from 21-year-old in 3-0 win vs Cadiz

Real Madrid fans have showered praise on Eduardo Camavinga on X after he had an outstanding game in their 3-0 La Liga win against Cadiz on Saturday, May 4.

Los Blancos continued their brilliant run of form with a routine win at the Santiago Bernabeu. After a relatively slow first half, Carlo Ancelotti's men took control of the game after half-time, with Brahim Diaz (51'), Jude Bellingham (68'), and Joselu (90+3') scoring one goal each.

Camavinga dominated the midfield, starting alongside Luka Modric and Dani Ceballos. The 21-year-old completed 75 passes from an attempted 80 with an accuracy of 94 percent. In addition, he created two big chances, made four successful dribbles with a 100 percent success rate, won 10 duels, and made seven recoveries.

Real Madrid fans were left in awe by his performance with one fan posting:

"All I’m saying is CAMAVINGA must start against Bayern."

Another fan wrote:

"Camavinga is one of the players you don’t need stats to see how good he is. Just watch him and enjoy pure football. What a baller"

Other fan reactions can be viewed below:

"Eduardo Camavinga vs Cadiz: Unbelievable footballer", one fan posted Camavinga's match stats.

"The unsung hero for todays match! Eduardo Camavinga is a rare gem", another fan said.

"Camavinga starting against Bayern is needed. I think everybody agrees?", one fan stated.

"There is something Camavinga has over Tchou, can’t really explain it. Thank God we have them both", one fan wrote.

"Camavinga is so effortlessly brilliant", one fan posted.

"Camavinga effortlessly eliminates opponents in one on one situations. He has a unique ability to break through defensive lines with such ease. Cheat code", another fan analyzed.

"Camavinga silently dropped a MONSTERCLASS", another fan said.

How did Real Madrid fare in their 3-0 win against Cadiz?

Real Madrid moved one step closer to winning their 36th La Liga title with an emphatic 3-0 win against Cadiz. They are top of the table with 87 points from 34 games, 13 points above second-placed Barcelona. Let's take a look at the stats to see how both teams performed:

Los Blancos dominated possession with 72 percent of the ball. They also attempted a mammoth 787 passes with an accuracy of 93 percent. In contrast, Cadiz had 28 percent possession, attempting 312 passes with an accuracy of 78 percent.

Real Madrid were also in complete control offensively, landing 19 shots in total with nine being on target. Meanwhile, Cadiz had seven shots in total, mustering just two on target.