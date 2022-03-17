"Unbelievable options" - Gary Neville names area of pitch where Liverpool are far better than Manchester City 

According to Manchester United legend Gary Neville, Liverpool have better options in attack than their Premier League title rivals Manchester City.

The Reds have Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Luis Diaz in attack. They showed their attacking prowess in their 2-0 win over Arsenal on Wednesday. Jota, who opened the scoring, and Diaz were respectively taken off for Salah and Firmino, who scored the game's second.

Speaking on commentary during the game on Sky Sports (via Rousing the Kop), Neville said:

"Martin, there’s no doubt that those five Liverpool strikers are a lot stronger than Manchester City’s. (Klopp) knows he’s got unbelievable options up front. If he’s not firing for large parts of the game, he’s got sat behind him some world-class players he can bring on, who can go and make the difference."

He then talked about City's goalless draw against Crystal Palace on Monday. Manager Pep Guardiola started with Jack Grealish, Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden up front. However, he didn't make any changes throughout the match. Neville said regarding the same:

"(Guardiola) just couldn’t get the goal, and he thought the ones best suited were already on the pitch. Not the ones behind him on the bench. If he’d had Salah and Firmino on the bench Monday night, Pep Guardiola, I’m sure they’d have come on the pitch."

With the win, the Reds moved to within a point of City atop the Premier League table.

Liverpool and Manchester City to battle for Premier League supremacy after international break

It has been a massive week in the Premier League title race this season. City dropped points at Palace, while the Reds overcame a difficult challenge at Arsenal. The title race now looks all set to go down to the wire, with the Reds yet to visit the Etihad.

However, there will be a gap of two weeks before the Premier League action begins. Both title challengers have FA Cup quarter-finals to focus on this Sunday. City will go up against Southampton, while the Reds face Nottingham Forest.

After the weekend, there will be an international break, and the English top flight will resume in April. Manchester City will take on Burnley, while Liverpool will clash against Watford on April 2.

After that, City will take on Liverpool in a potential title decider at the Etihad on April 10. Needless to say, the outcome of that game could determine the fate of the Premier League title race

