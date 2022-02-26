"Unbelievable quality they’ve got" - Joe Cole gives his prediction for the Carabao Cup final between Liverpool and Chelsea

Joe Cole played for both Liverpool and Chelsea during his career. So it is little surprise that the former England international has had a hard time predicting the Carabao Cup winner between the two sides.

Speaking to journalists ahead of Sunday's clash, Cole made his pick, saying:

“My heart tells me Chelsea but all the indications on current form would be that Liverpool are the favourites because of how they’re playing, the quality they’ve got.

“It’s unbelievable, unbelievable quality they’ve got, they’ve been brilliant.

“To claw themselves back into this title race shows how consistent they’ve been over the last few months."

He added:

“But what Chelsea have got with Thomas Tuchel they’ve got a manager who knows knockout football.

“I think he can be pragmatic; he can set up a team to counter.”

The legendary footballer is certainly correct about the Reds' form, as Jurgen Klopp's men handed Leeds United a 6-0 lashing in their most recent fixture. The Reds also have Mohamed Salah, who is arguably in the best possible form right now.

Thomas Tuchel and his lads have struggled to keep up with the Premier League title race, especially due to injuries that saw their side's key players dwindle. However, the Blues' have hit the ground running again and could give Liverpool a run for their money.

With Tuchel's men picking up the Club World Cup trophy this year, the Reds are itching to win a trophy of their own this Sunday.

Pundits pick between Liverpool and Chelsea ahead of Carabao Cup final

Glen Johnson plays for the Reds - Premier League

Glen Johnson has spoken about the Blues' chances against the Reds when both sides face-off for the domestic trophy. According to the former defender, Jurgen Klopp's men have better performances, as well as strong momentum.

This mirrors Joe Cole's statement, and former Aston Villa star Gabriel Agbonlahor has argued in a similar view. According to Agbonlahor, the Reds have "frightening" options in the final third. He also noted that Chelsea vs. Liverpool could end up being the Champions League final as well.

BBC football expert Mark Lawrenson doesn't think there will be a winner at full-time, with both sides potentially taking the fight to penalties. He believes the Blues will carry a lesser threat in the final third, but will be able to hold Klopp's men down.

