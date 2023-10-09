“Unbelievable”, “Scary” – Bukayo Saka and Jurrien Timber rates Arsenal star after Manchester City win

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka and Jurrien Timber have reacted to William Saliba's social media post celebrating the 1-0 Premier League home win over Manchester City on Sunday (October 8).

The North London club prevailed by the slenderest of margins, thanks to supersub Gabriel Martinelli's 86th winner assisted by another substitute Kai Havertz.

The win was the Gunners' first in the league against City since December 2015. Among the key protagonists in the Gunners' win, centre-back Saliba was one of the brightest.

The Frenchman had a passing accuracy of 99% and also won all his duels.

After the game, Saliba uploaded on Instagram a series of pictures of the win and marking Erling Haaland. He captioned the post:

"A win and a clean sheet to go into the break. Thank you for your incredible support Gooners."

Saka termed the 22-year-old defender's performance 'unbelievable' while Timber called the Frenchman's efforts 'scary'.

Bukayo Saka and Jurrien Timber's comments

Famous British journalist Piers Morgan termed Saliba's performance as 'magnifique' while fans brought out the 22-year-old's nickname, Rolls Royce.

Manchester United legend heaps praise on Arsenal trio in Manchester City win

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has heaped praise on Arsenal for their win over City on Sunday. Neville named Declan Rice, William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes as the key players.

Neville admitted the role of Magalhaes in the game but pointed out the reason for the Gunners' win as their defence (via football.london):

"Yeah, they do (Saka and Martinelli). You know what's more important than that? The two centre-backs and Rice. They will not win the league if they don't have the two center-backs and Rice."

Next up, Arsenal visit Stamford Bridge to lock horns with Chelsea on October 21 after the international break.

The Blues are on a three-game win streak and won consecutive league games for the first time since March.