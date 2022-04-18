"Unbelievably disappointing lately" - Fans slam 'abysmal' Real Madrid star for committing 2 terrible individual errors against Sevilla

Real Madrid are currently trailing against Sevilla, who are winning 2-1 at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium. The two teams clashed on Sunday, April 17 in a La Liga fixture. While Los Blancos' attack has struggled to find pockets of space within the Sevillistas' rigid formation, their defense has drawn the ire of fans.

While the entire defense has been shambolic so far, Eder Militao has stood out as arguably being the worst player on the field.

Fans have taken to Twitter, lambasting the star for two shocking errors that have seemingly cost Madrid the game. Here is a selection of tweets from unhappy fans:

Muddassir Hussain @muddassirjourno Militao at fault for both goals, really. Militao at fault for both goals, really.

𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐮 @GreatWhiteNueve Militao does that way too often. Terrible. Militao does that way too often. Terrible.

The Real Champs @TheRealChampsFS WOW Camavinga walked the tightrope there to save a dangerous situation!



And by the way, that was a THIRD mistake from Militao... WOW Camavinga walked the tightrope there to save a dangerous situation!And by the way, that was a THIRD mistake from Militao...

Lucas Navarrete @LucasNavarreteM ' One of those 'Eder Militao mistakes One of those 'Eder Militao mistakes™'

The Real Champs @TheRealChampsFS Eder Militao is such an amazing center back, but he makes some of the weirdest mistakes. Eder Militao is such an amazing center back, but he makes some of the weirdest mistakes.

kyle @valverdecentral Militao in big games is lowkey getting spooky Militao in big games is lowkey getting spooky https://t.co/PwKRPgxeBt

A. @KaixerT8 Another joke of a defending from Militao, almost cause Camavinga a 2nd yellow and a red. WHAT THE FUCK IS WRONG WITH HIM?! Another joke of a defending from Militao, almost cause Camavinga a 2nd yellow and a red. WHAT THE FUCK IS WRONG WITH HIM?!

The Real Champs @TheRealChampsFS That is more abysmal defending from Eder Militao, btw. Horrible body positioning there when approaching the attacker. That is more abysmal defending from Eder Militao, btw. Horrible body positioning there when approaching the attacker.

Nino @NinoProYT Militao tonight is not on the pitch. He has to learn from this things, its a starter, main defender of Real Madrid & we play the league. Militao tonight is not on the pitch. He has to learn from this things, its a starter, main defender of Real Madrid & we play the league.

A. @KaixerT8 Militao has been unbelievably disappointing lately, I've never seen him play so bad. Not even in his first season he was this bad. Militao has been unbelievably disappointing lately, I've never seen him play so bad. Not even in his first season he was this bad.

Eder Militao is not having a good night for Madrid, by any standards. The star was to blame for Ivan Ratikic's opening goal in the 21st minute, having allowed the ball to go through the wall and into the net.

Militao was at fault for the second goal as well, less than five minutes after the first. The star failed to mark Jesus Corona properly, letting the Sevilla man run through the defensive gap easily in the moments leading up to the goal at the 25-minute mark.

Real Madrid will have a lot of work to do to make a comeback from their current 2-1 score, but they were capable of that against Paris Saint-Germain.

Real Madrid will offload players in order to bid for trio: Reports

According to reports by The Daily Mail, Real Madrid will need to sell players in order to raise the funds required to complete their intended shopping spree this summer. Los Blancos have been linked with moves for French star Kylian Mbappe, Norwegian striker Erling Haaland, and Monaco starlet Aurelien Tchouameni.

While Mbappe is available for free, his wages will likely be substantial and set Madrid back financially. The bids for Haaland and Tchouameni are also likely to be far from cheap. Los Blancos have reportedly set out their intention to raise some extra funds via selling Take Kubo, Brahim Diaz, and Reiner Jesus while freeing up their wage budget by allowing Marcelo, Gareth Bale and Isco to depart for free.

Real Madrid will hope they can get their ducks in order before the other suitors pursuing their targets make a move. Nevertheless, the race to sign the talented trio will be resolved in the summer. Until then, Madrid will hope they can quickly offload the players they deem unnecessary.

