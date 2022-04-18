"Unbelievably disappointing lately" - Fans slam 'abysmal' Real Madrid star for committing 2 terrible individual errors against Sevilla

Real Madrid are currently trailing against Sevilla, who are winning 2-1 at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium. The two teams clashed on Sunday, April 17 in a La Liga fixture. While Los Blancos' attack has struggled to find pockets of space within the Sevillistas' rigid formation, their defense has drawn the ire of fans.
While the entire defense has been shambolic so far, Eder Militao has stood out as arguably being the worst player on the field.
Fans have taken to Twitter, lambasting the star for two shocking errors that have seemingly cost Madrid the game. Here is a selection of tweets from unhappy fans:
Eder Militao is not having a good night for Madrid, by any standards. The star was to blame for Ivan Ratikic's opening goal in the 21st minute, having allowed the ball to go through the wall and into the net.
Militao was at fault for the second goal as well, less than five minutes after the first. The star failed to mark Jesus Corona properly, letting the Sevilla man run through the defensive gap easily in the moments leading up to the goal at the 25-minute mark.
Real Madrid will have a lot of work to do to make a comeback from their current 2-1 score, but they were capable of that against Paris Saint-Germain.
Real Madrid will offload players in order to bid for trio: Reports
According to reports by The Daily Mail, Real Madrid will need to sell players in order to raise the funds required to complete their intended shopping spree this summer. Los Blancos have been linked with moves for French star Kylian Mbappe, Norwegian striker Erling Haaland, and Monaco starlet Aurelien Tchouameni.
While Mbappe is available for free, his wages will likely be substantial and set Madrid back financially. The bids for Haaland and Tchouameni are also likely to be far from cheap. Los Blancos have reportedly set out their intention to raise some extra funds via selling Take Kubo, Brahim Diaz, and Reiner Jesus while freeing up their wage budget by allowing Marcelo, Gareth Bale and Isco to depart for free.
Real Madrid will hope they can get their ducks in order before the other suitors pursuing their targets make a move. Nevertheless, the race to sign the talented trio will be resolved in the summer. Until then, Madrid will hope they can quickly offload the players they deem unnecessary.