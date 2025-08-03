  • home icon
"Unc knees just gave up", "Ruining his legacy" - Fans react to Lionel Messi's Inter Miami teammate's showing in Nexaca win

By Deepungsu Pandit
Modified Aug 03, 2025 06:05 GMT
Fans were unimpressed by Luis Suarez in a recent game
Fans were unimpressed by Luis Suarez in a recent game

Fans were least pleased with Lionel Messi's Inter Miami teammate, Luis Suarez, in the win over Club Necaxa on Saturday, August 2, in the Leagues Cup. The Argentinean superstar had to be substituted in the 11th minute of the game after picking up an injury.

Telasco Segovia gave the Herons the lead in the 12th minute, but Javier Mascherano's team were down to 10 men five minutes later following Maximiliano Falcon's red card. Nexaca equalized in the 33rd minute, and took the lead with nine minutes left to play.

Inter Miami struggled in the absence of Lionel Messi, before Jordi Alba secured a late equalizer. The Herons ultimately came out on top 5-4 in penalties, with Luis Suarez converting the winning spotkick, but fans were displeased with his overall performance.

A video circulating online showed a poor touch from Suarez in the box during the game.

Fans were left aghast at his efforts and took to social media to express their opinion. One fan insisted that the Uruguayan's knees have given up, commenting:

"Unc knees just gave up 💔"
Another quipped:

"who’s forcing him to play brev💔💔"
One fan insisted that it is obvious that Suarez is at the end of his career, posting:

"It’s never been more over"

Another chimed in:

"He’s ruining his legacy man"
One fan suggested that it was time for Suarez to hang up his boots, commenting:

"I love him but at some point you gotta stop"

Another added:

"Just retire big dawg. Does he owe money to the cartel or something?? Messi your a billionaire pay off his debt."

One fan begged Suarez to retire, stating:

"Suarez i beg just let it go man"
Interestingly, Lionel Messi now remains a doubt for Inter Miami's final Leagues Cup group stage game against Pumas UNAM on Wednesday, August 6.

How many goals has Lionel Messi scored for Inter Miami this season?

Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has been on fire for Inter Miami once again this season, registering 24 goals and 10 assists from 31 games across competitions. The Argentinean missed a couple of games at the start of the season due to injuries, but has been indispensable for the Herons so far.

The Florida-based club are determined to win the MLS Cup this season after missing out last year. Inter Miami are currently fifth in the MLS Eastern Conference table, eight points behind leaders Philadelphia, but with three games in hand.

Deepungsu Pandit

Deepungsu Pandit

Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over seven years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 20 million reads.

Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.

Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.

Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.

Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar.

