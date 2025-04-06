"Unc midfield", "I don’t even know what to say" - Manchester City fans react as Guardiola names XI for Manchester United clash

Manchester City fans are blasting Pep Guardiola’s starting XI for derby against Manchester United on Sunday (April 6), with the midfield selection coming under particularly heavy fire. Missing some key names, Guardiola has chosen to go with experience, but it is a decision that has not gone down well with supporters.
The Cityzens have Ederson between the sticks, with Nico O'Reilly, Josko Gvardiol, Ruben Dias, and Matheus Nunes forming a back four. Mateo Kovacic, Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne will comprise the central axis of the midfield. Bernardo Silva and Omar Marmoush occupy the wide attacking positions, with Phil Foden likely set to play in a fluid false-nine role.
The Manchester City midfield has provoked the bulk of the online reaction. Guardiola is managing a situation where Rodri and other potential options like John Stones are injured. However, the current selection has still left fans unsettled, particularly with Champions League qualification at stake.
With Gundogan, De Bruyne and Kovacic all above 30, fans fear the trio will struggle to cope with Manchester United’s energy and pace. Here is a selection of their posts:
"Unc Midfield. We will be there!!!!" a fan stated.
"Tbh I don’t even know what to say . No wingers ? Unc midfield," another fan was frustrated.
"That midfield. Holy shit my eyes," a third added.
"Not sure what to make of this side. He’s dropped most of what was great last game," another stated.
"No legs in midfield again though," another was tired.
Ahead of Manchester United clash, Pep Guardiola speaks about Manchester City legend's decision to leave
Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Kevin De Bruyne will depart Manchester City this summer. The City manager paid tribute to the midfielder in an emotional press conference ahead of the Manchester United clash, describing it as a “sad” but “happy” occasion.
Speaking about the legendary playmaker, the manager said (via BBC):
"A sad day and a happy day for the fact we lived this time with him - what he gave to all of us, his humanity. It's not necessary to tell his success with us in the last decade - impossible to imagine without him. A sad day because a part of us is leaving."
De Bruyne signed from Wolfsburg in 2015 and established himself as one of the most influential players in Manchester City’s history. Across 10 seasons, he has contributed to six Premier League titles, a Champions League trophy, and a host of domestic silverware.
De Bruyne may look at a move abroad, with speculation growing that both Major League Soccer and Saudi Arabia may be interested. For now, though, the midfielder will be focused on the clash against Manchester United.