"Uncomfortable discussions need to happen on him", "Start learning Chinese" - Fans slam Barcelona star after their 2-1 loss to PSG

Barcelona fans have hit out at teenage sensation Pau Cubarsi over his showing in their 2-1 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). La Blaugrana tasted defeat for the first time this season after the reigning European champions came from behind to defeat them in their UEFA Champions League clash.

Semi-finalists last season, the Spanish giants were out to lay a marker in their meeting with PSG at Monjuic. Hansi Flick's side overcame Newcastle United at their St. James' Park home in their opener, but found it impossible to repeat the feat against PSG. The French side came away from Spain with all three points despite being without a number of key players.

The performance of 18-year-old defender Cubarsi came under scrutiny as he failed to cover himself in glory in the game. Fans spoke about him afterward, with some of them appearing to write off the Spain international after a shaky performance.

A fan proposed that some tough conversations need to be had over the youngster's performance.

MC @CrewsMat10 Uncomfortable discussions need to happen on Cubarsi…

Another fan completely wrote off the defender, stating that they never understood the hype he got.

🈴️ @RegistaCall Cubarsi is TRASH, never understood the hype

An X user categorised the youngster as one of the world's worst defenders.

fan account @Asensii20 Cubarsi might be the worst defender of all time 😭😭😭😭

A fan pointed out that they can't always protect Cubarsi.

MessiMania @M10Update Cubarsi can’t be protected all the time.

Another fan advised the youngster to learn a foreign language in preparation for a transfer away from the club.

doyin @doyinfor3 ngl cubarsi might have to start learning chinese

Pau Cubarsi started at centre-back for Barcelona, with Eric Garcia partnering him at the back in place of Ronald Araujo. His presence was easily shrugged off by PSG youngster Senny Mayulu en route to scoring PSG's first goal in the first half of the game.

Cubarsi ended the game with a 93% pass accuracy and one tackle won. He made one block, one clearance and one interception, and made four ball recoveries. The youngster won all three of his aerial duels in his 90 minutes in the pitch, and won two of four ground duels.

Barcelona star expressed frustration after PSG defeat

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong has expressed his frustration after his side suffered a late defeat to PSG at home. The Spanish champions let a one-goal lead slip and ended up losing 2-1 to their French rivals, suffering a third straight home defeat to Les Parisiens.

De Jong spoke with reporters after the game, pointing out that he felt very frustrated at the outcome of the encounter. He explained that the nature of the defeat was painful, as was the fact that they lost in front of their own fans. He said:

"Very frustrated. We conceded a goal in the last minute of the match and I think it was the end of the match, and losing, and on top of that at your own stadium, naturally you come out disappointed."

Barcelona took the lead through Ferran Torres in the first half before Senny Mayulu drew PSG level before the break. Luis Enrique's side left it very late to find the winner, with Goncalo Ramos scoring a fine goal in added time to seal the win.

