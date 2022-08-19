“Under this ownership, United have become a laughing stock” – Jamie Carragher accuses Manchester United owners of ‘embarrassing’ the club around the world 

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has labelled Manchester United a laughing stock, criticizing the club's owners, The Glazer Family, in his latest Telegraph column.

The Red Devils entered the summer transfer window in stark need of a rebuild following a disappointing past season.

Erik ten Hag was instilled as the club's permanent manager, replacing interim Ralf Rangnick in late April.

However, Manchester United have made just three signings since the Dutch tactician took over.

Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen and Tyrell Malacia have joined the Red Devils with many critical of a perceived lack of transfer activity from the club.

There have been huge protests against the Glazers throughout the summer, with Manchester United's 4-0 defeat to Brentford seeing the club hit rock bottom.

Huge protests have been proposed to take place on Monday, August 22 amidst Manchester United's clash with fierce rivals Liverpool.

Supporters have taken to social media to try and implement widespread protests in the form of either a walkout or not attending the game at Old Trafford.

Carragher has backed the protests from the fans, saying:

"[United fans] have made protests, they have formed another club in FC United of Manchester, and their collective anger has even caused a Premier League match to be postponed."

"I was there in May last year, when United supporters broke onto the pitch at Old Trafford in protest against the Glazer family’s ownership and forced the game against Liverpool to be rearranged. I supported those fans then, and I still support their cause now because I understand their feelings."

Carragher then took aim at the Glazers specifically, saying:

"Football is massively important in the lives of so many people, and these fans are looking at the Glazers and seeing owners who do not love or care for their club."

"Under this ownership, United have become a laughing stock. Not just in this country but around the world."

Carragher criticizes Manchester United summer recruitment

The former England centre-back has also taken aim at the club's recruitment, beginning by touching on the failed pursuit of Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot:

"Look at the Adrien Rabiot deal, which collapsed this week due to the player’s wage demands. If you are a club like United, you should not be pulling out of transfers, after agreeing a fee with the selling team, due to wage demands."

The Liverpool legend then touched on United's current move for Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro, having failed to bring Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong to Old Trafford:

"They have also spent weeks chasing Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong, and now they are running around trying to sign Casemiro from Real Madrid. From De Jong, to Rabiot, to Casemiro. They are all different players with different styles and ages. What is the plan here? Where is the strategy? It is embarrassing."

