"Underappreciated what he brings to the team" - National team manager says 26-year-old Chelsea star does not get the credit he deserves 

Germany manager Hansi Flick has claimed that Chelsea star Timo Werner does not get the praise that he deserves for his contributions.

Since moving to Stamford Bridge from RB Leipzig in 2020, Werner has had a hard time keeping the critics off his back. The German forward has often lacked confidence in front of goal, drawing flak from a section of Chelsea fans.

Over the last two seasons, Werner has only scored 23 times in 89 appearances across competitions for the Blues.

GOAL @goal Timo Werner's record after reaching 50 appearances for Germany Timo Werner's record after reaching 50 appearances for Germany ⚡️ https://t.co/rzUOF8BnN6

Werner, who is currently with the German squad for their 2022-23 Nations League campaign, assisted Joshua Kimmich’s equalizer in a 1-1 draw with Italy on Saturday (June 4).

His performance prompted Flick to single out the player and outline what he brought to the table.

Speaking to the press ahead of Germany’s clash with England on Tuesday (June 7), Hansi said (via Buli News):

“With Timo, it’s a bit underappreciated what he brings to the team. There’s a willingness to go out of his way, to put the opponent under pressure, to create spaces in front of the defence. He implements well.”

Werner, who made his international debut in March 2017, has played 50 games for his national team so far, recording 22 goals and five assists.

Romelu Lukaku’s departure could help Timo Werner cement his place at Chelsea

As per Gianluca Di Marzio (via Sempre Inter), Romelu Lukaku is doing everything in his power to convince Chelsea to let him leave for Inter Milan this summer. The striker has supposedly been in contact with Inter for months now and is currently pushing for a two-year loan move.

The ball, of course, is in Chelsea’s court, but it might not be wise for them to keep a player who supposedly doesn’t want to remain at the club. In fact, sanctioning his loan move could give Werner a new lease on life at Stamford Bridge.

Unlike Lukaku, Werner has never hesitated to put the work in. He is also exceptionally quick, creates chances for his teammates, and has proven himself to be a selfless team player.

If Thomas Tuchel can find a way to improve Werner’s finishing, we don’t see why he wouldn’t be able to solve the Blues' goalscoring woes next season.

Also Read: Mohamed Salah informs close friends that he made Liverpool transfer U-turn after receiving offer from La Liga giants - Reports

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far