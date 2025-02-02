"Understanding our team" - Ruben Amorim explains why Manchester United are playing without a striker against Crystal Palace

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has opened up on why he chose not to name a striker in his starting XI against Crystal Palace. The Portuguese manager named both Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee on the bench for the Red Devils' trip to Selhurst Park on Sunday, February 2.

Both Hojlund and Zirkzee have struggled to score goals this season, having registered just five league goals between them. Amorim has tried a new system against Crystal Palace, naming Bruno Fernandes in the number nine position.

Ahead of the game, Amorim discussed why he did not start with a natural number nine. He insisted that it was a tactical decision keeping Crystal Palace's system in mind.

Amorim said, as quoted by Centredevils on X:

"It's more to understanding the opponent also, understanding our team, what we feel that is missing in this moment, and then create different reference for the opponent. So, especially when you play system against system, it's clear, game of duels, we will try to do different things to create more chances."

Manchester United have hugely struggled in terms of goalscoring this season and have a negative four-goal difference after 23 games. They have scored just 28 league goals this season, exactly half of that of that of Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Rasmus Hojlund has scored just two league goals in 18 outings, while Zirkzee has scored three times in 23 league games.

The Red Devils have been heavily linked with a host of top strikers from across the planet in recent weeks to bolster their attacking line.

Ruben Amorim explains why Manchester United star does not fit his system

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has claimed that Tyrell Malacia does not fit his tactical system. The Portuguese manager feels that the Dutchman does not have the attacking qualities to play as a wing-back in his 3-4-2-1 formation.

Malacia has struggled to come back to his best following a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a knee injury. The 25-year-old was out for 500 days and only returned in November.

The left-back has made eight appearances since his return but has not managed to impress Ruben Amorim. Speaking at a press conference, Amorim opened up on Malacia's future.

He said, as quoted by The Manchester Evening News:

"We will see. What I know is that it's really hard on Malacia. It is a long time without playing, and then it's hard to play a lot of games. A player like him is a full-back. He played with the national team outside and inside, but sometimes in this system, sometimes it's hard for him because he's not so offensive."

The Manchester United boss added:

"He can play as one of the three defenders, if we have more possession and more control of the games. It's a really difficult context for him. But he's our player and we are going to help him."

Malacia arrived at Manchester United in the summer of 2022 as the first signing under Erik ten Hag. He has played 47 times for the Red Devils to date and is yet to score or assist.

