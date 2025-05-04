"Undoubtedly our best player today", "Only he came out to play"- Fans praise Manchester United star despite 4-3 loss to Brentford

Manchester United supporters were amazed by Alejandro Garnacho's display despite their 4-3 Premier League loss to Brentford on Sunday, May 4. United have now extended their winless league streak to six games following the defeat at the Gtech Community Stadium.
Having registered a three-goal lead in the first leg of the Europa League semifinal against Athletic Club midweek, Ruben Amorim decided to rotate the squad. However, Garnacho was named in the starting XI to help United register a much-needed league win.
Despite scoring one goal and providing one assist, Garnacho's efforts were not enough to save the day for Manchester United. In his stint, the Argentine registered a passing accuracy of 79% (31/39). He provided five key passes, created one big chance, and registered one shot on target (via Sofascore).
While some United players were criticized after the defeat, fans took to X to commend Garnacho for his display. A fan claimed that the winger was unquestionably United's best player against Brentford, writing:
"Garnacho was undoubtedly our best player today, weighted his passes properly; effective pass and run; doesn’t try too hard to beat his man and 9 out of 10 times today, he made the right decision.”
A fan queried some Red Devils supporters who have opined that Garnacho should be sold this summer.
"Garnacho is our best player with Bruno & Amad but most of fan base want him sold 😂😂😂,” he wrote.
Another supporter opined that Garnacho's slander would not be welcomed henceforth.
"I don't want to see any Garnacho disrespect ever again,” he tweeted.
A fan made a case for the Argentine and suggested that the Red Devils supporters should be patient with him.
"Garnacho has missed so many chances this season but still managed 20g/a in 38 games. Now imagine a more clinical, refined Garnacho. Patience!,” he said.
Another lauded Garnacho for his display in recent weeks.
"Garnacho have improved and been good for us these past few games. Hopefully he continues like this,” he shared.
One fan suggested that only Garnacho was willing to play against Brentford.
"Only garnacho came out to play. they're all mad.”
Manchester United fail to defeat Brentford in the Premier League
Manchester United blew up an early lead, which resulted in a 4-3 loss against Brentford in the Premier League on Sunday. The Red Devils have now dropped to 15th place in the standings, having failed to win their last five league games.
Mason Mount opened the scoring for United following a pass from Garnacho in the 14th minute. However, United’s left-back Luke Shaw registered an own goal, which made the scoreline 1-1 in the 27th minute. In the 33rd minute, Kevin Schade put the hosts ahead following an assist from Christian Norgaard. The former also made the scoreline 3-1 in favor of Brentford in the 70th minute.
Yoane Wissa scored Brentford's fourth goal following a pass from Michael Kayode four minutes later (75’). In the 82nd minute, Garnacho reduced United's deficit, scoring a brilliant goal following a pass from Christian Eriksen.
Amad Diallo made his first appearance since February to score to make the scoreline 4-3 in added time (90+5’). However, the last resurgence by the Red Devils couldn't help them secure a point against Brentford.
Manchester United have only secured 39 points from 35 games, signifying their worst Premier League run.