“Undoubtedly a top player” - Dani Olmo admits Real Madrid superstar has surprised him this season

RB Leipzig midfielder Dani Olmo heaped praise on Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham ahead of their UEFA Champions League clash on Wednesday, March 6.

Los Blancos will host the German side at the Santiago Bernabeu for their Round of 16 second-leg clash. The Spanish giants won the first game 1-0 at the Red Bull Arena last month courtesy of a brilliant goal by Brahim Diaz.

Ahead of the second-leg clash, Olmo lauded Bellingham, saying in an interview with Cadena Ser:

“We know Jude well from his Dortmund days. He’s undoubtedly a top player. Jude Bellingham surprised me a little. In Germany he played in more deep positions. In Madrid he plays as a midfielder, almost a '9'. It's incredible the goals he scores & how important he is at Real Madrid.”

Olmo and Bellingham have faced off four times in the past during the latter's time at Borussia Dortmund, with Leipzig winning three of those encounters. The Englishman was injured during Real Madrid's visit to Leipzig earlier this season.

Bellingham has been one of the signings of the season since joining Los Blancos from Dortmund for reportedly €103 million. He has scored 20 goals and provided eight assists in 30 games across competitions, helping them win the Supercopa de Espana.

Carlo Ancelotti on Real Madrid's upcoming clash against RB Leipzig

Los Blancos will host RB Leipzig in the second leg of the Champions League Round of 16 on Wednesday. They won the first leg 1-0 but it was certainly not an easy win.

Both sides had 50% possession and multiple opportunities to score. Leipzig had 14 attempts on goal with a whopping nine being on target while Real Madrid had 3/15 shots on target. Andriy Lunin put in a brilliant shift for the Spanish side before Brahim Diaz scored a solo goal to help them win.

In a pre-match press conference ahead of the second leg, manager Carlo Ancelotti previewed the game and said (via Managing Madrid):

“It’s an important opportunity to continue in a special competition for us. We have to be at our best. The tie is not over.”

When asked about Leipzig's threat, he added:

“We know that, I think we’re ready to show improvement. They are very dangerous in transitions. Rüdiger is back. Only a complete game will be enough to win for us.”

Real Madrid come into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw at Valencia in La Liga. Meanwhile, RB Leipzig beat VfL Bochum 4-1 away in Bundesliga.