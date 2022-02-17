“Unfortunately, it didn’t happen” – Liverpool star Alisson reveals club he was close to joining as 17-year-old

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has revealed that he was close to joining Inter Milan as a 17-year-old.

The Brazilian started his career back home at Internacional in 2013 after more than a decade with their youth teams. AS Roma came calling for his services three years later.

He spent the first season as an understudy for Wojciech Szczesny but following the Pole's departure to Juventus, became their undisputed No.1 in goal.

Alisson's top-notch performances caught Liverpool's attention. They priced him away in 2018 on a £66.8 million transfer, the most for a goalkeeper back then.

Since then, his stock has only gone through the roof, with the 29-year-old firmly establishing himself among the all-time greats. However, it all could've turned out completely different for him back in 2009, when he was on the verge of joining the Nerazzurri.

Speaking to Spy Sports Italia after Liverpool's win over Inter Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday, he said:

“I was close to Inter when I was 17. Unfortunately, it didn’t happen, but my path has been amazing. I have great memories of Roma. Forza Roma sempre.”

At Roma, he came up against Inter only twice after becoming their first-choice goalkeeper and didn't have much luck.

His first appearance ended in a 3-1 defeat for the Giallorossi at home in Serie A before a 1-1 draw at the San Siro in the reverse.

Liverpool ace commended Inter but heaped praise on his side

Alisson came up against the Nerazzurri after nearly four years earlier this week. Liverpool locked horns with the Serie A holders in the first leg of the Round of 16 in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Goals from Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah secured the away side a 2-0 victory which makes them the favourite to qualify for the next round.

The Brazilian shotstopper also bagged a clean sheet against the side at last. Simone Inzaghi's side failed to muster a single shot on target despite nine attempts.

Alisson praised Inter for their good performance but also commended his side for their response. He said:

“Inter created many chances, but we handled them. We blocked their shots and made the most of our opportunities. Inter played a great game, but we had the best chances. Inter are a great team and I am sure that they will play a great match at Anfield.”

Liverpool host Inter Milan in the second leg of their last-16 clash in the Champions League at Anfield on March 8.

