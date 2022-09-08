"Unfortunately, we know how this works" - Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta admits to being surprised by Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea sacking

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was surprised to see Chelsea sack their Champions League-winning manager Thomas Tuchel earlier on Wednesday. The Spanish manager said he feels 'sad' for his colleagues facing such situations but accepted that this is how it goes in the real world.

The Blues parted ways with their German manager Thomas Tuchel after a shocking 1-0 loss against Dynamo Zagreb in their first group match of the 2022-23 Champions League. Tuchel won only three out of six games they played in the new English Premier League season so far, falling behind Arsenal, Manchester City, and Manchester United in the race.

Following a disappointing showing, despite spending close to £300 million in the transfer market, Chelsea's ownership decided to part ways with the German manager and bring in a new face to command the team.

Speaking to the press before the Gunners' Europa League match against FC Zurich, Mikel Arteta touched upon various issues, including Tuchel's sad ending as Chelsea's head coach.

Asked if he was surprised by Chelsea's decision to sack Tuchel, Arteta said (via Football London):

''I was yes. It was right before training when we got the news. It is always sad for any colleague in this profession to get fired. Unfortunately, we know how this works. Wish him the best of luck.''

The 49-year-old German international was appointed as the head coach at Stamford Bridge in January 2021. During his time with the North London club, he won the UEFA Champions League 2020-21, UEFA Super Cup 2021 and FIFA Club World Cup 2021.

The Blues are reportedly chasing Brighton and Hove Albion boss Grahan Potter as their new full-time manager. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano said that Potter has been the favorite to take over the managerial job at Stamford Bridge, with former Tottenham Hotspur and PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino also in the fray.

Fabrizio Romano says talks enter final stages between Chelsea and Grahan Potter

Transfer expert and football journalist Fabrizio Romano has said that Chelsea are entering the 'final stages' of negotiations with Brighton boss Graham Potter to take over the managerial role at Stamford Bridge.

However, the English football manager is not willing to go public on any such news before Brighton's game against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Blues owner Todd Boehly is personally invested in managerial change as he wants to set a new path to success for his team under new leadership.

