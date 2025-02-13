“Unfortunately he had the scan and it is an important one” - Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca shares how long Nicolas Jackson will be out with injury

Enzo Maresca has confirmed Chelsea will be without Nicolas Jackson for 6-8 weeks. The striker has a muscle injury but could return after the international break.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Brighton & Hove Albion clash on February 14, Maresca confirmed that Jackson has been ruled out. The Chelsea striker picked up an injury in the 2-1 win over West Ham United earlier this month and missed the FA Cup loss to Brighton at the AmEx stadium last week.

He said (via Football London):

"Nico will be out until the international break, probably available after the international break. Marc Guiu will be out for a while. Romeo Lavia is in the process to come back with us, Benoit Badiashile exactly the same. Wesley Fofana needs two or three weeks to be 100% fit with us.

"We knew it was a muscular problem but not how important it was. His reaction was good so we didn't think it was a big injury. Unfortunately he had the scan and it is an important one - he will be out for six to eight weeks."

Marc Guiu also got injured in the West Ham United win and is ruled out for a while. The Chelsea striker is not expected to return soon - just like Benoit Badiashile – while Romeo Lavia and Wesley Fofana could return next month.

However, it is not all bad news for the Blues as Reece James is available for the upcoming Premier League fixture. The club captain was not in the squad for the FA Cup loss to Brighton but Maresca has confirmed that it was a tactical decision and the right-back is set to play on Friday night.

Chelsea finding solutions after injury crisis

Enzo Maresca has been left without a striker for the next few weeks and the manager is now looking to find solutions. He has hinted that Christopher Nkunku is not the only answer in his squad, saying:

"Christo is a solution but not the only solution. I said many times I consider Christo a very important player from the start. Now also with the transfer window closed, everyone is here and he can help us until the end. We are working to find a different solution. It can be Christo but also a different kind of player."

The manager has not ruled out playing the wingers in the role, adding:

"Could be a solution. Pedro, Noni or even Tyrique, they can try and be a solution for us. Jadon has different kind of skills. When you don't have a proper nine, you need to use a different kind of nine but you need to change the way you play. We will find a solution."

Chelsea sit 4th in the Premier League despite their poor run since Christmas. They need a win to remain in the top 4 and close the gap on Nottingham Forest, who sit 3rd with 47 points, four more than the Blues.

