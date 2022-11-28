“United and focused towards our goal” - Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo in high spirits ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup clash against Uruguay

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo seems to be in high spirits ahead of his team's 2022 FIFA World Cup clash against Uruguay. The legendary forward took to social media to post an inspiring message.

Portugal are set to take on Uruguay in their next encounter in the World Cup, on 29 November. The 2016 Euro champions managed a 3-2 win against Ghana in their opening game of the tournament, on 24 November.

Ronaldo opened the scoring for his country from the penalty spot. After winning the penalty through his own efforts, Ronaldo converted it in the 65th minute of the game.

Andre Ayew pulled one back for Ghana in the 73rd minute before Joao Felix (78th minute) and Rafael Leao (80th minute) increased the advantage for Ronaldo's side.

Osman Bukari's 89th-minute strike proved to be a mere consolation for the Ghanaians.

Ronaldo and Co. are gearing up for the Uruguay clash now and the five-time Ballon d'Or winner took to social media to write:

“United and focused towards our goal."

Ronaldo made history during the clash against Ghana. He has now scored in five different editions of the FIFA World Cup, the first player to do so.

Ronaldo has scored, till now, eight goals and provided two assists in 18 games in the World Cup.

Manchester United players showed their love for Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo during 2022 FIFA World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo's contract with Manchester United was mutually terminated with the 2022 FIFA World Cup in progress. United striker Marcus Rashford recently said it was a pleasure for him to play alongside the Portuguese icon (via Mirror):

"It has been an unbelievable experience to play with him. He is one of my idols and someone I always looked up to. It is something I can keep with me forever. I wish him all the best and we want to thank him for the things he’s done for Manchester United."

Bruno Fernandes said:

"I don’t feel uncomfortable. I don’t have to pick a side. It was a dream come true to play with Cristiano [at United] but nothing lasts forever."

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire also had nothing but great things to say about Ronaldo.

"As a footballer, nobody likes being criticized but I think it's part and parcel of the game. I've played with Cristiano Ronaldo for the last couple of years and he's one of the greatest players to ever kick a football. He gets criticised daily, so if it's going to happen to him and the position I'm in, playing for Manchester United, it's going to happen to each and every one of us. You've just got to work hard, go into training, do your best and that's all you can do."

