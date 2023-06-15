"United have been following him for a long time" - Fabrizio Romano claims Manchester United are eyeing €60M rated forward

Football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Manchester United are eyeing a possible move for Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund.

The bidding war between Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim bin Hamid Al Thani over the purchase of Manchester United has cast a shadow over their transfer window. While the Glazers continue to make a decision, the Red Devils have failed to strengthen their squad for next season so far.

One player Erik ten Hag and Co. are keeping tabs on is Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund. The 20-year-old has been in fine form for the Serie A outfit this season, scoring 16 goals and providing seven assists in 42 appearances.

Fabrizio Romano gave his verdict on Manchester United's links to the Denmark international. He wrote an exclusive on CaughtOffside Substack:

"Keep an eye on (Rasmus) Hojlund, United have been following him for a long time, and the player now has new agents, the same agency as Ten Hag. It’s important to say, however, that United have still not made any bid. Atalanta want at least €60m for Hojlund. It can be a gamble to go all in on such a young, unproven player, but Hojlund is an incredible talent, his potential is huge."

He added:

"In my opinion, he probably needs one more season as a starter at a “good” club before a top, top club move but the potential is special, really. He’s very serious guy, loves to work hard, I’m sure he’d try his best to be ready to take his game up a level at somewhere like United."

Hojlund is regarded as one of Europe's exciting youngsters at the moment.

Manchester United abandon their pursuit to sign Harry Kane: Reports

According to The Guardian, Manchester United have ended their pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur superstar Harry Kane.

The Red Devils are in the market for a top goal-scoring forward, and Erik ten Hag was reportedly keen on signing Kane.

The transfer was internally thought to be realistic considering the 29-year-old only had a year left on his contract. Spurs also finished eighth in the Premier League, meaning they cant provide European football unlike United who have qualified for the UEFA Champions League.

Harry Kane had yet another sensational season, scoring 32 goals and providing five assists in 49 appearances. However, Manchester United have reportedly pulled out of the race to sign him due to Daniel Levy's 'unrealistic' demands.

The Tottenham chairman isn't willing to sell to a Premier League rival and would likely charge an inflated sum for Kane. Ten Hag is said to be disappointed but understands the club's decision and will have to look for another forward in the market now.

United's current number nine options include Wout Weghorst and Anthony Martial. Marcus Rashford can also fit in as a central striker but he is best utilized as a left-wing forward. The situation indicates that the Red Devils will ideally need a new top quality striker before the start of the next season.

