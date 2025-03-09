"United getting cheered off here, we used to get booed off if we had drawn" - Roy Keane makes claim after Manchester United-Arsenal draw

Roy Keane shared his frustration with the 1-1 Premier League draw at Old Trafford between Manchester United and Arsenal on Sunday (March 9). The former United captain mourned the club’s evolving standards after the home fans cheered the players off the pitch.

Keane said (via Sam Pilger on X):

“United getting cheered off here. We used to get booed off if we had drawn.”

The draw leaves Manchester United in 14th place in the stanadings, unable to find any serious consistency under head coach Ruben Amorim. Arsenal, meanwhile, are 15 points adrift of runaway leaders Liverpool, which makes their challenge for the title even more daunting, with a game in hand.

Bruno Fernandes scored a stunning 25-yard free-kick on the stroke of hal-ftime to give the Red Devils the lead against the run of play. The Gunners dominated the first half but couldn't find a way through.

Mikel Arteta’s side finally made it count in the 74th minute when Declan Rice powered an unstoppable shot past Andre Onana after Jurrien Timber’s deft dribble had opened up space. Neither side, though, found the net again as a stalemate ensued.

Manchester United now switch focus to the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 against Real Sociedad, which is tied 1-1 on aggregate, on Thursday (March 13(. Arsenal, meanwhile, get ready to host PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, leading 7-1 on aggregate, on Wednesday (March 11) before a Premier League face-off with Chelsea four days later.

Ruben Amorim says Manchester United "need more Brunos" after Arsenal draw

Ruben Amorim has hailed Bruno Fernandes after his free-kick eventually earned Manchester United a 1-1 draw with Arsenal at Old Trafford. Fernandes has been an integral player for the Red Devils since his arrival from Sporting CP in January 2020.

About Fernandes' impact, Ruben Amorim said (via Yahoo):

“I think he steps up all the time. Sometimes he can show some frustration in some moments that can hurt him more than anybody, and I understand that. It’s that frustration that he wants to win.

"But he’s also always available, always there to play in different positions. Sometimes when we need a goal, a free kick, an assist, he’s always there. I think he’s a very good example, he does some mistakes but he’s a very good example for other players."

Amorim stressed how vital the captain is to the team:

"What I can say is that we need more Brunos. That is clear. Not just the quality, the character - not some mistakes - but the character he has. The availability in this league is so important and he’s so decisive with the ball and without the ball."

This season, Fernandes has racked up 12 goals and 13 assists in 42 appearances across competitions for the Red Devils.

