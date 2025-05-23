"United lack real quality" - Roy Keane names Manchester United star who sums up Red Devils' problem after Europa League final loss

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has opined that the club lack real quality on the pitch. The Irishman also claimed that United's dependence on Harry Maguire to bail them out sums up their crisis.
This comes after the Red Devils were denied an opportunity to salvage their terrible campaign, having lost the Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur (May 21). In a discussion after the 1-0 loss to Spurs, Keane said (via United in Focus):
"United lack real quality. And when you are depending on Harry Maguire to get you out of jail at the end, it sums up their problem."
During the 7-6 quarterfinal triumph over Lyon, Maguire played a crucial role by netting the winner in extra time. In the final of the Europa League, Manchester United failed to break through the defensive wall of Spurs.
Despite creating several chances, attackers like Rasmus Hojlund, Mason Mount, and Amad Diallo failed to convert them. Thus, towards the cusp of the game, Maguire was sent forward to try and breach Tottenham's defense.
The Englishman leveraged his towering height as he tried to convert crosses that were sent into the penalty box. This scenario made Keane question United's attacking credibility and the reliance on a centre-back to bail them out.
The Red Devils are going through their worst ever Premier League campaign. They are currently 16th in the league with 39 points from 37 games played.
"You have to be really critical of United’s defensive shape" - Roy Keane on goal Manchester United conceded versus Spurs in UEL final
In the same discussion, Roy Keane questioned Manchester United's defensive shape and decision-making in the UEL loss to Tottenham. He was also critical of the goal they conceded, pointing out that the backline weren't doing their job and lacked concentration. The 53-year-old said:
“Spurs aren’t doing anything extraordinary, it’s all pretty simple play. That is where you have to be really critical of United’s defensive shape and decision-making. Players not doing their jobs, not concentrating."
He added:
“Shaw maybe not match fit, Maguire focussed on his man [Solanke]. Remember, there’s only one ball. Just focus on the ball sometimes. You’ve got to multitask. You’ve got to be able to do this [battle with the striker] and still clear the ball. It’s as if [Maguire is thinking], ‘I’ve got my man here!’. But no, you’ve got to multitask and do more than one job.”
Manchester United's final game of the season is against Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday, May 25.