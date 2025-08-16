“United had reached the limit of their budget” - Benjamin Sesko’s agent reveals how he helped Manchester United complete transfer

Benjamin Sesko's agent, Elvis Basanovic, recently opened up on his client's move to Manchester United. He has claimed that he waived part of his fee to help facilitate the move.

Ad

The Red Devils completed the signing of Sesko from RB Leipzig for a reported fee of £74 million earlier this month. Newcastle United were also interested in the Slovenian striker, but he opted for a move to Old Trafford. The negotiations, however, could have gone differently.

Basanovic recently gave an interview on the Slovenian outlet POP! TV's 24UR programme, detailing Sesko's move. He claimed that Manchester United and Leipzig were far apart in their valuation at one point. The agent then waived part of his fee to help the transfer go through.

Ad

Trending

"At one point the clubs (United and Leipzig) were far apart on the valuation. United had reached the limit of their budget for the transfer," Basanovic said. "On the other side Leipzig had demands and expectations which were higher based on Benjamin's value. That created a gap that needed to be solved."

"At one point I decided to give up part of my own fee, to bridge the gap, because I felt it was the right thing to do. For me, a player's wishes and dreams should always come before the agent's interests," he added.

Ad

Sesko became Manchester United's fourth senior signing of the summer following Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, and Diego Leon.

Ruben Amorim confirms Benjamin Sesko is ready to start for Manchester United against Arsenal

The Red Devils are set to host Arsenal in their first Premier League game of the season on Sunday. Benjamin Sesko didn't feature for Manchester United in any of their friendlies. However, Ruben Amorim has asserted that the striker is ready to start against the Gunners.

Ad

In his pre-match press conference, Amorim said:

"Of course. We didn't have a lot of time, but he's ready. First of all, physically, he's ready. That is a big component in our league. Then, he's really smart. Every detail he asks, he's a guy that is always thinking. He spends all afternoon here working on his fitness, so he's ready to play, we will see if he's going to start."

Manchester United finished 15th in the Premier League last season and failed to win any trophies, and hence, will be looking to bounce back. Arsenal, meanwhile, finished second for the third season in a row and also failed to win any trophies.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More