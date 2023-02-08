"Unlike some other players" - Ronald Koeman makes incredible claim involving Lionel Messi and Pedri's combination play at Barcelona

Former Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has given an insight into the chemistry between Lionel Messi and Pedri. The central midfielder joined the Blaugrana in 2019 and has since grown into a crucial part of the first-team setup.

Pedri made his debut for the Barcelona senior side in 2020 and played just one season with Messi. The latter joined Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on a free transfer in the 2021 summer transfer window.

With the Argentine leading the side, Pedri went on to make 52 appearances for the Catalan giants across competitions in the 2021/22 season. He scored four and assisted six goals in the process.

Speaking of the camaraderie between Messi and Pedri with former Dutch footballer Andy van der Meyde on his YouTube show, Koeman highlighted how humble the former was in his interactions with the young midfielder. He added that the now-PSG forward was willing to work with Pedri, 'unlike with some other players'.

"Messi was very humble. He immediately noticed Pedri's qualities and was willing to combine with him during games, unlike with some other players," Koeman said.

The Dutch tactician managed Barcelona between August 2020 and October 2021.

Both Lionel Messi and Pedri had troublesome 2021/22 seasons. While a hamstring injury restricted the youngster to just 22 appearances across competitions, the veteran had a sub-par debut season with PSG. But both have seemingly returned to their best this term and are among the most crucial players for their respective sides.

"He always had a great attitude towards me" - Barcelona midfielder Pedri on Lionel Messi

Ahead of last year's World Cup, Pedri opened up about his relationship with Lionel Messi during their time together at Barcelona. He stressed that the Argentine icon always showcased a good attitude and treated him well.

“Messi used to give us advice on how to be calm during matches. He always told us to feel free on the pitch. Leo Messi is the best player I have ever seen. To have had the chance to play with him is an honor. He always had a great attitude towards me and treated me very well from the moment I met him,” Pedri told EFE (via GOAL).

