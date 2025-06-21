"Unlikely Arsenal would agree" - Mikel Arteta suffers massive blow as journalist claims key target sets massive condition to join

Arsenal are reportedly highly interested in signing RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko this summer. However, he has reportedly asked for a release clause to be inserted in his contract if he joins them.
The Gunners are in the market for a striker and have been linked with Sesko. They were interested in him last summer as well, but a deal couldn't materialize. Some reports have suggested that they stand a good chance of signing him this summer.
However, as per journalist Duncan Castles, the north London side might give up the chase due to Sesko's new demands. He wants a release clause in his contract at 20% north of the price the English side would pay for him. Castles explained (via TBR Football):
“I understand that Sesko is asking for an exit clause on any deal he agrees with Arsenal, and he would like that release clause to be set at just 20 per cent premium on whatever price Arsenal end up paying Leipzig for the striker.
“Which is quite unusual to ask for when you’re moving from, let’s say, a second-tier European club to a club that’s perceived as a first-tier European club and one of the most financially affluent clubs in European football. I think it’s unlikely Arsenal would agree to a deal on those terms.”
Sesko's contract with RB Leipzig expires in 2029. His market value is €70 million, as per Transfermarkt, but the German side are expected to demand a higher fee.
When Arsenal target Benjamin Sesko named his dream club
Back in December 2023, the Slovenian striker was asked to name the club he would like to play for in the future. He picked Real Madrid, saying:
“I would love to play for Real Madrid. These are big words, but I will try my best, and then we will see where it will take me.”
Sesko joined RB Leipzig from sister club Red Bull Salzburg in July 2023 and has been excellent for them. The 22-year-old striker has scored 39 goals and provided eight assists in 87 games for the German side.
Arsenal, meanwhile, have been linked with strikers for multiple seasons now. However, after finishing second in the Premier League three years in a row, they are keen to sign one this summer. They have also been linked with the likes of Viktor Gyokeres and Alexander Isak.