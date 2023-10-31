"UNLIKELY, but NOT IMPOSSIBLE!!" - Vinicius Jr reacts on social media after signing new deal until 2027 at Real Madrid

Real Madrid have confirmed that Brazilian sensation Vinicius Jr has inked a new deal to remain a key fixture at the Santiago Bernabeu until 2027. After putting pen to paper, he took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to the four-year deal.

Vinicius has already etched his name into Real Madrid's history, having guided them to a UEFA Champions League trophy two seasons ago, among other honors. Just 23 years old, he has quickly become a vital player in the squad's offensive machinery.

The announcement came via an official statement from Los Blancos (via their website):

"Real Madrid CF and Viní Jr. have agreed the extension of the player's contract, who will remain at the club until June 30, 2027."

This news follows Vinicius Jr's Socrates Award win, given by France Football for contributions to charity and social work, on Monday, October 30. He was recognised for his philanthropic efforts through the Vinicius Jr Institute in Brazil.

The winger has also been a vanguard in challenging racial discrimination within Spanish football, courageously speaking out after instances of abuse from opposing fans.

Vinicius didn't waste any time sharing his joy at the contract renewal with the world as he tweeted:

"UNLIKELY, but NOT IMPOSSIBLE!! The biggest and best club in the world!! Thank you Presi, fans, colleagues and everyone who works at Real Madrid. Thank you family, friends, and fans! In the dream club until 2027 and for more titles together!"

The Brazilian is part of an exciting young cadre of talent at Real, including Rodrygo, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, Federico Valverde, and Jude Bellingham.

Vinicius has been on a scintillating run of form since last season, which saw a haul of 10 La Liga goals in 33 games. Although he has found the back of the net just twice this season, a month-long injury hiatus has slightly curtailed his output.

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham claims historic Kopa Trophy, first Englishman to seize the honor

Jude Bellingham has clinched the coveted 2023 Kopa Trophy, anointing him as the finest young talent on the global stage. The trophy honors the most outstanding player in the world under the age of 21.

The Ballon d'Or ceremony took place in Paris on Monday, where Bellingham's awe-inspiring performances for Borussia Dortmund last season helped him outshine others. He registered 14 goals and seven assists in 42 games across competitions as Dortmund finished close second in the Bundesliga.

Barcelona trio Gavi, Pedri, and Alejandro Balde, Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala, and Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund were all nominated for the Kopa trophy.

It's been a jaw-dropping inaugural spell at Real Madrid for the former Birmingham City prodigy. Bellingham has taken the La Liga and Champions League by storm, registering 13 goals in his initial 13 appearances for the Merengues.

His Midas touch is evident, as he has netted in every single Champions League match he's been part of this season. He's also chalked up 10 goals in 10 league matches, including three stunning braces.