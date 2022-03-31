"Unlocked his inner Ronaldinho", "Isn't from this world" - Fans react to sensational international performance by Arsenal player"

Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli had an impressive cameo when he came off the bench for Brazil in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Bolivia.
Despite playing in Bolivia's notorious high altitude, the former Ituano man gave a good account of himself. Martinelli ran circles around the Bolivian defence in the 36 minutes he spent on the field.
The 20-year-old performed a variety of tricks and flicks, with one sequence of play drawing praise from fans. Martinelli picked up the ball and skipped across the challenge of a Bolivian defender. He performed a 'Marseille turn' in another instance before lobbing the ball narrowly wide of the onrushing goalkeeper.
It would have been an extraordinary goal had it went in, and Arsenal fans took to social media to gush over the display of their striker.
Arsenal fans will be hoping Martinelli keeps his good form up when the club returns to the Premier League to continue their quest for a top four finish.
Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli faces uphil task to be included in Brazil's World Cup squad
The Selecao were among the earliest nations to secure qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, booking their spot in Qatar in November 2021.
Coach Tite has used the opportunity to test his bench strength. Gabriel Martinelli was rewarded for his fine club form with a maiden international call-up in March.
The 20-year-old has impressed for Arsenal this season. He made his international bow when he came off the bench for the final 16 minutes against Chile. He was handed more game time in the 4-0 away victory over Bolivia, coming in on for Philippe Coutinho in the 54th minute with his team two goals up.
Goals from Lucas Paqueta, Bruno Guimares and a Richarlison brace helped Brazil maintain their unbeaten run in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.
Martinelli, though, is an unlikely pick for Brazil's World Cup squad. The five-time world champions are currently overstaffed in attack and have a plethora of world-beaters jostling for a few positions on the plane to Qatar.
Neymar is his country's talisman and torch-bearer, and the PSG man is arguably the only forward guaranteed of his spot in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The likes of Richarlison and Roberto Firmino have been mainstays under Tite and could be given preference. Meanwhile, Vicinius Junior's fine run of form also gives him an edge.
The likes of Matheus Cunha, Antony, Gabriel Barbosa, Rodrygo, Gabriel Jesus, Philippe Coutinho, Raphina, Everton Ribeiro and Arthur Cabral are also in with a shout.
This highlights the selection headache awaiting Tite, but Martinelli has enough time till November to improve his standing in the pecking order.