"Unlocked his inner Ronaldinho", "Isn't from this world" - Fans react to sensational international performance by Arsenal player"

Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli had an impressive cameo when he came off the bench for Brazil in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Bolivia.

Despite playing in Bolivia's notorious high altitude, the former Ituano man gave a good account of himself. Martinelli ran circles around the Bolivian defence in the 36 minutes he spent on the field.

The 20-year-old performed a variety of tricks and flicks, with one sequence of play drawing praise from fans. Martinelli picked up the ball and skipped across the challenge of a Bolivian defender. He performed a 'Marseille turn' in another instance before lobbing the ball narrowly wide of the onrushing goalkeeper.

It would have been an extraordinary goal had it went in, and Arsenal fans took to social media to gush over the display of their striker.

Renato @rehnato Gabriel Martinelli isn’t from this world. He’s running around Bolivia in high altitude like it’s nothing Gabriel Martinelli isn’t from this world. He’s running around Bolivia in high altitude like it’s nothing 😂

Bhavs @bhavss14 ‍ Gabriel Martinelli has unlocked his inner Ronaldinho, some of these skills man… Gabriel Martinelli has unlocked his inner Ronaldinho, some of these skills man… 😮‍💨

The People’s Champ 🇯🇲🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇵🇰 @TroopzAFC Martinelli is possessed right now Martinelli is possessed right now 💨🔥

HirsiBrother @HirsiBrother @rehnato Martinelli should be our first choice CF period. @rehnato Martinelli should be our first choice CF period.

Waj 🇵🇸 @AFCWajday Waj 🇵🇸 @AFCWajday Martinelli is in the superbolic time chamber and is going to come out as a Super Saiyan 2. It’s gna be mad twitter.com/EduardoHagn/st… Martinelli is in the superbolic time chamber and is going to come out as a Super Saiyan 2. It’s gna be mad twitter.com/EduardoHagn/st… Yeh that Mikel Arteta superbolic time chamber is a full madness btw. Martinelli looking a 100m player atm. Next up ... Sambi Lokonga twitter.com/afcwajday/stat… Yeh that Mikel Arteta superbolic time chamber is a full madness btw. Martinelli looking a 100m player atm. Next up ... Sambi Lokonga twitter.com/afcwajday/stat…

MrKhumalo😌🦁💍🇿🇦|@Alfonzo_k @fanzoOAK

Ødegaard taking a piss out of players..

Martinelli unlocking his inner Ronaldinho..



Things you love to see..



#arsenal Pepe on fire for national team..Ødegaard taking a piss out of players..Martinelli unlocking his inner Ronaldinho..Things you love to see.. Pepe on fire for national team..Ødegaard taking a piss out of players..Martinelli unlocking his inner Ronaldinho..Things you love to see..#arsenal

🛸 @killgaspar Ødegaare, Martinelli, Balogun, Hutchinson nahhh bruvv this club is blessed with 5 star skillers for years to comeeee Ødegaare, Martinelli, Balogun, Hutchinson nahhh bruvv this club is blessed with 5 star skillers for years to comeeee

Renato @rehnato Saliba & Martinelli debuts, Partey scoring to take Ghana to the World Cup, Odegaard masterclass for Norway, Balogun brace for England u21s, first international goal for Tierney, Pepe goal v France.



Up the Arsenal Saliba & Martinelli debuts, Partey scoring to take Ghana to the World Cup, Odegaard masterclass for Norway, Balogun brace for England u21s, first international goal for Tierney, Pepe goal v France. Up the Arsenal https://t.co/8kNk3NJEsK

4 The Arsenal @4TheArsenal_ The more I see Martinelli, the more I’m convinced he’ll become the best player in the world The more I see Martinelli, the more I’m convinced he’ll become the best player in the world 👏

Arsenal fans will be hoping Martinelli keeps his good form up when the club returns to the Premier League to continue their quest for a top four finish.

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli faces uphil task to be included in Brazil's World Cup squad

Brazil have an abundance of talent in attack.

The Selecao were among the earliest nations to secure qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, booking their spot in Qatar in November 2021.

Coach Tite has used the opportunity to test his bench strength. Gabriel Martinelli was rewarded for his fine club form with a maiden international call-up in March.

The 20-year-old has impressed for Arsenal this season. He made his international bow when he came off the bench for the final 16 minutes against Chile. He was handed more game time in the 4-0 away victory over Bolivia, coming in on for Philippe Coutinho in the 54th minute with his team two goals up.

CBF Futebol @CBF_Futebol



Foto: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF Aquele abraço de boa noite! Hoje é dia de dormir feliz com a vitória da #SeleçãoBrasileira Foto: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF Aquele abraço de boa noite! Hoje é dia de dormir feliz com a vitória da #SeleçãoBrasileira 😴🇧🇷Foto: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF https://t.co/MaHkkB9lk8

Goals from Lucas Paqueta, Bruno Guimares and a Richarlison brace helped Brazil maintain their unbeaten run in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Martinelli, though, is an unlikely pick for Brazil's World Cup squad. The five-time world champions are currently overstaffed in attack and have a plethora of world-beaters jostling for a few positions on the plane to Qatar.

Neymar is his country's talisman and torch-bearer, and the PSG man is arguably the only forward guaranteed of his spot in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The likes of Richarlison and Roberto Firmino have been mainstays under Tite and could be given preference. Meanwhile, Vicinius Junior's fine run of form also gives him an edge.

The likes of Matheus Cunha, Antony, Gabriel Barbosa, Rodrygo, Gabriel Jesus, Philippe Coutinho, Raphina, Everton Ribeiro and Arthur Cabral are also in with a shout.

This highlights the selection headache awaiting Tite, but Martinelli has enough time till November to improve his standing in the pecking order.

