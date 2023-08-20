"Unluckiest team on earth", "Can't catch a break" - Chelsea fans in disbelief as another star picks up injury in PL game against West Ham

Chelsea fans expressed thier disbelief on Twitter after Carney Chukwuemeka suffered an injury during the first half of their ongoing Premier League match against West Ham United.

Chukwuemeka, who had brought the Blues level with a dazzling display of skill in the 28th minute, was forced off the pitch just before the break. Mykhaylo Mudryk replaced the English midfielder for the second half.

West Ham opened the scoring in the seventh minute as Nayef Aguerd nodded in a James Ward-Prowse corner. Chukwuemeka scored the equalizer for the Blues, breezing past Tomas Soucek and firing a shot into the corner of the net.

However, Chukwuemeka was helped off the field after appearing to suffer a serious knee injury. The Blues have suffered a series of injuries recently, with Christopher Nkunku and Reece James set to be out for extended periods.

Chelsea fans expressed disappointment on social media with tweets like these:

Chelsea fans will now anxiously await updates on the young star's condition, hoping that the injury is not as severe as it first appeared.

Chukwuemeka expresses gratitude towards Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino

Carney Chukwuemeka recently opened up about his relationship with head coach Mauricio Pochettino, providing insights into how the manager has been guiding his development.

Starting for the Blues in their Premier League opener against Liverpool, Chukwuemeka has already shown signs of growth despite a somewhat uneven first year at Stamford Bridge. His selection in the starting lineup against West Ham shows Pochettino's faith in him, a move that resonates strongly, following the club's significant spending since last summer.

Speaking to Chelsea's official channel, Chukwuemeka revealed the strong connection he has formed with Pochettino, praising his approach to managing players. The youngster said (via Express):

"He's come in and immediately had conversations with me. He's given me positive criticism which I need. He's shown me what I've done well & what I can improve on. He knows when to be tough and when to put an arm around me."

This blend of support and constructive feedback appears to be fostering a unique bond between the coach and his players. The atmosphere Pochettino has cultivated within the squad extends beyond a mere professional relationship, something Chukwuemeka appreciates greatly. He added:

"I think as a squad and me personally, we see him as more of a friend as well as a manager which is very good, we need that relationship with him. I can't thank him enough already to be fair."

Pochettino's ability to work with young players and help them reach their potential has undoubtedly been a draw for Chukwuemeka.