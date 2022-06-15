"Unlucky at our club", "Give him more chances" - Chelsea fans astonished with 26-year-old star's performance for his country in the UEFA Nations League 

Chelsea fans have been left surprised by Timo Werner's performance for Germany in the side's huge 5-2 victory over Italy in the UEFA Nations League.

Hansi Flick's side completely destroyed Roberto Mancini's Italian side in Monchengladbach, with Werner grabbing an impressive brace.

Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich kicked the German side off with a well taken goal after 10 minutes.

Ilkay Gundogan would then add a penalty before Thomas Muller got his name on the scoresheet.

In the 68th minute, Werner struck from close-range after Serge Gnabry's cut-back to the Chelsea star.

The former RB Leipzig striker took just a minute to grab his second, with Germany capitalizing on Gianluigi Donnarumma's wayward pass.

Gnabry was once again the provider for Werner, who slotted home with Italy only able to answer with two consolation efforts from Wilfried Gnoto and Alessandro Bastoni.

It was a night to remember for the German and Blues fans with Werner once again impressing on international duty.

Here were some reactions from fans on Twitter to Werner's astounding display against Italy:

Aan @AanFaudin @Football__Tweet Timo Werner win golden boot next season!!! @Football__Tweet Timo Werner win golden boot next season!!!

🌊 @Vintage_Cfc Timo Werner of Chelsea & Werner of Germany are two completely different players. It’s incredible how little trust from manager does to a player. Timo Werner of Chelsea & Werner of Germany are two completely different players. It’s incredible how little trust from manager does to a player. https://t.co/yxTxrLpZeB

rethloz55 @rethloz55 @ChelseaFC @TimoWerner Great striker, just very unlucky at our club, give him more chances! @ChelseaFC @TimoWerner Great striker, just very unlucky at our club, give him more chances!

TejaVIRAT_Tarak❤️‍🔥 @TejaPandruvada Where are the f....king timo Werner haters ,🤣🤣🤣. People never know timo Werner capacity , turbo timo has lot of potential Where are the f....king timo Werner haters ,🤣🤣🤣. People never know timo Werner capacity , turbo timo has lot of potential 🔥 https://t.co/2yn872EiNl

Kofi Denzel 14🇬🇭🇺🇸 @StvrDenzel 🏽 Y’all not ready for Chelsea next season. He’ll be a bench warmer but still outscore Ronaldo and Kane Timo Werner is tearing Italy apart! Hat trick please🏽 Y’all not ready for Chelsea next season. He’ll be a bench warmer but still outscore Ronaldo and Kane Timo Werner is tearing Italy apart! Hat trick please 🙏🏽 Y’all not ready for Chelsea next season. He’ll be a bench warmer but still outscore Ronaldo and Kane 💙

CHELSEA _•FOREVER 🏆🕊💙 @FufuPounder A brace for my star boy Timo Werner A brace for my star boy Timo Werner 💙 https://t.co/kLPRuLkQjB

Bardhyl🇽🇰 @CFCBardhyl A brace for Timo Werner tonight. If you don’t back him at his low, dont flipflop back when he’s at his high. A brace for Timo Werner tonight. If you don’t back him at his low, dont flipflop back when he’s at his high. https://t.co/u2iyMhwEiG

Squawka @Squawka



80% shot accuracy

29 touches

4 shots on target

2 goals

1 key pass

1 aerial duel won



A productive 75 minutes. Timo Werner's game by numbers v Italy:80% shot accuracy29 touches4 shots on target2 goals1 key pass1 aerial duel wonA productive 75 minutes. Timo Werner's game by numbers v Italy:80% shot accuracy29 touches4 shots on target2 goals1 key pass1 aerial duel wonA productive 75 minutes. 💼 https://t.co/juGq4UJxbU

Akogun NYC @RareTega Felix @CFCFeIix ‍ Timo Werner’s brace for Germany vs Italy within 2 minutes. Timo Werner’s brace for Germany vs Italy within 2 minutes. 😮‍💨⚽️ https://t.co/eYf75CF50x The Energy I want from Timo Werner, keep banging man. We love you twitter.com/cfcfeiix/statu… The Energy I want from Timo Werner, keep banging man. We love you twitter.com/cfcfeiix/statu…

Can Timo Werner play his way back into becoming Chelsea's main striker?

Timo Werner hasn't lived up to expectations at Chelsea

Chelsea signed Timo Werner from RB Leipzig in £47.7 million with Liverpool having previously been linked with the German striker.

When he joined the Blues, Werner was coming off the back of a scintillating stint at Leipzig where he had become one of Europe's most admired centre-forwards.

The 26-year-old had hit a remarkable 93 goals in 158 appearances for the Bundesliga side and was being touted as Stamford Bridge's new hero up-front.

However, Werner has encountered a difficult two years in west London, and has been unable to reach the heights that preceded him in the Bundesliga.

The German has managed just 23 goals in 89 appearances for the Blues thus far and has found it tough to maintain his place in the starting XI.

Thomas Tuchel decided to bring Romelu Lukaku to the side in a club-record £97.5 million move last summer from Inter Milan.

He would quickly become Chelsea's main striker but in the second half of last season, would start causing problems on and off the pitch.

Much like Werner, the Belgian striker has failed to live up to the hype and has disappointed in his first season since returning to Stamford Bridge.

When Lukaku was dropped by Tuchel in February, many had expected Werner to be given the striker's role once more.

But it was his German compatriot Kai Havertz who would be given a false 9 role in Tuchel's attempts to deal with the side's lack of goalscoring potency.

Werner did manage to find form in the latter stages of the season and finished the campaign with a record of 11 goals in 37 appearances.

Perhaps his latest performance for Germany in the thrashing of Italy will open up more opportunity for the pacy striker at Chelsea

